The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps expanding its ambitious cast of characters with each new movie and TV show, giving less-know heroes and villains their fifteen minutes of fame inside Holywood’s most successful franchise. Yes, things have been shaky in the last couple of years, with new releases struggling to meet the same critical and public appraisal. Still, the MCU remains one of Disney’s biggest breadwinners, and with dozens of movies and TV shows already in development, it doesn’t seem like Marvel Studio is anywhere near slowing down. While that can be exciting for comic book fans, for the average moviegoer, it’s hard to keep track of every character already part of the MCU. That’s the case of Beta Ray Bill, a beloved comic book warrior with deep ties to Thor, the God of Thunder.

RELATED: From The Grandmaster to Justin Hammer: The 10 Best MCU Characters Who Only Appeared in One Movie

Who Is Beta Ray Bill?

Image via Marvel Comics

Created by Walt Simonson for The Mighty Thor #337, Beta Ray Bill was introduced as an alien adversary of Thor. However, during the duel between Beta Ray Bill and Thor Odinson, it becomes clear that the character is a noble warrior so pure of heart he is even worthy of wielding Mjölnir. As it turns out, Beta Ray Bill is one of the last survivors of the Korbinites, an alien race that was nearly decimated after Surtur destroyed their home planet. If that name rings a bell, it’s because Surtur is one of the main antagonists of Thor: Ragnarok, a fiery demon who eventually destroys Asgard. After their planet was destroyed, the surviving Korbinites roam through space aboard massive battleships, each guarded by a champion tasked with protecting its passengers. Beta Ray Bill is one of these protectors, a genetically engineered warrior whose life force and consciousness were transferred to the body of a carnivorous beast with a horse face.

In the comic books, Beta Ray Bill attacks Thor when the God of Thunder approaches his ship, mistaking him for a threat since Norse magic is very similar to Surtur’s powers. The two warriors clash until Thor temporarily loses his powers due to one of Mjölnir’s enchantments – Thor used to have a human persona, Donald Blake, who shapeshifted into Thor thanks to the hammer’s powers. Once Donald Blake is knocked down, Beta Ray Bill claims Mjölnir for himself. That was the first time anyone outside the Norse pantheon was shown to be worthy of lifting Mjölnir, which was quite a shock to the readers.

Since Beta Ray Bill was in possession of Mjölnir, he’s mistakenly transported to Asgard by Odin. When the Allfather realizes what happened, he proposes a duel to see which warrior would be more worthy of the magic hammer. Thor and Beta Ray Bill are sent to the fiery realm of Skartheim, where they fight until they both are knocked out. However, since Beta Ray Bill is resistant to heat, he regains his conscience first, being declared the duel’s winner. Despite wanting Mjölnir to protect his people, Beta Ray Bill feels Thor is too worthy of an adversary, so the horse-faced alien returns the magic hammer to the God of Thunder. Moved by such an act of honor, Odin orders the dwarves of Svartalfheim to build a new hammer, Stormbreaker, made from the same metal as Mjölnir and also carrying the blessings of the Allfather. So, while Thor has failed as a hero many times, Beta Ray Bill always acts with honor, making him worthy of the powers of Thor and a fan-favorite character that still deserves a proper appearance in the MCU.

Is Beta Ray Bill Part of the MCU?

Image via Marvel Studios

The first time we see someone who looks like Beta Ray Bill is in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy. When our favorite group of galactic outlaws travels to Knowhere to deliver the Space Stone to The Collector (Benicio del Toro), we glimpse all the creatures and strange objects the villain holds in glass cages. One of these creatures is a humanoid alien with a horse face. Since Korbinites usually don’t have equine features, few comic book characters would fit that description. In addition, Gunn intended to pay homage to obscure comic book characters during his first dive into the MCU lore. So, adding a Beta Ray Bill cameo, albeit without proper confirmation of his identity, is reasonable.

Beta Ray Bill would officially become part of the MCU with Thor: Ragnarok. In the movie, the God of Thunder is sent to the planet of Sakaar, where he’s enlisted to fight as a gladiator. Outside the gladiatorial arena of Sakaar, we can see the busts of all previous champions who showed such bravery and ferocity their faces are forever carved into stone. One of these champions is no one other than Beta Ray Bill, with his distinguishable equine features.

The addition of Beta Ray Bill’s bust to Sakaar’s arena is a direct nod to “Planet Hulk,” one of the storylines Marvel Studios adapted in Thor: Ragnarok. In the comic books, the Hulk is sent to Sakaar and becomes a gladiator, just like in the MCU. However, Thor is not part of “Planet Hulk.” Instead, the Emerald Giant faces Beta Ray Bill in the arena. Beta Ray Bill even fries Hulk’s obedience disk during their combat, allowing the hero to escape his captors and start a revolution that would eventually free all gladiators. Of course, things happened differently in the MCU, but director Taika Waititi was clever enough to add the Beta Ray Bill bust to the arena as an homage to the mighty warrior.

Unfortunately, that’s as far as Beta Ray Bill’s MCU story goes. We had Guardians of the Galaxy possible cameo and the confirmation the character exists in Thor: Ragnarok. Still, as far as we know, Beta Ray Bill and Thor never crossed paths, and we don’t know the current whereabouts of the Korbinite warrior. That is a shame since Beta Ray Bill is one of the most interesting characters from the Thor comic books, acting as a powerful ally whenever the God of Thunder needs reinforcements.

There’s still time for Marvel Studios to properly introduce Beta Ray Bill in the MCU, even more since Thor: Love and Thunder promises the Norse god will return. And hopefully, when the time comes for Beta Ray Bill to claim his rightful place as an MCU hero, Marvel Studios will do justice to the character’s history.