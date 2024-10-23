Bethany Joy Lenz is the latest to cite troubling experiences on one of The CW's best teen shows, One Tree Hill. In her new memoir, Dinner For Vampires, she explains how controversial showrunner Mark Schwahn targeted her via her beloved character, Haley James Scott. The book chronicles her life on the series, as well as being lured into a religious cult. For the entirety of her time in the series, she was also manipulated while trying to find a community of like-minded people. Entertainment Weekly published her recollections in the book, detailing how she tried to navigate the series and her religious beliefs simultaneously.

"The more my personal beliefs and preferences interfered with the creator’s demands, the more he started writing things into the storylines that I assume were an attempt to humiliate or antagonize me. Like making other characters call Haley ‘fat.’ Or having Haley ‘overreact’ to her high school boyfriend watching porn."

These conflicts happened as early as Season 1. When Haley and Nathan (James Lafferty) start dating, she makes it clear she wants to wait until marriage to have sex. This concept is further complicated when she finds porn on his laptop. Lenz indicates that the script originally depicted Haley becoming hysterical at the idea that her boyfriend is looking outside the relationship. Lenz was so offended by how the scene was originally written that she changed the lines herself during filming. Regrettably, her experience on the series is not unique and only the most recent record of harassment.

Hilarie Burton Has Been Outspoken About Her Treatment On ‘One Tree Hill’

In the recent cultural push to make people accountable for their actions, other cast members of One Tree Hill have also revealed the abhorrent work conditions during the series. Lenz does not refer to the architect of these conditions by name in her book, but the consensus is implied that Schwahn used his power as the showrunner of the series to harass his female employees. Hilarie Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer on the series for six years, is particularly outspoken about this. She, Lenz, and Sophia Bush all host a rewatch podcast called “Drama Queens,” where they discuss the filming of the series. They also don’t name Schwahn specifically, but do make it clear that’s who they’re talking about.

In one particular instance, Burton describes a plot line where Schwahn cast himself in a plot line with Peyton so she would have to interact with him. The character was the role of a wise record store owner who Peyton would have to have vulnerable conversations with. She also has gone on record saying Schwahn would purposely sexualize her character through wardrobe choices, a statement that has been confirmed by the production. While One Tree Hill continues to be a comfort show for many viewers, there is no doubt it was a cut-and-dry case of toxic workplace culture. Fans can read the rest of Lenz’s account in Dinner For Vampires, which came out yesterday, and stream One Tree Hill on Max.

