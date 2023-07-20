As SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA on the picket line last week, Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is feeling inspired, calling for reality television stars to follow suit and unionize. Having found fame as an original cast member of the hit Bravo show, Frankel believes reality stars should be earning residual payments, in the way writers and actors do for scripted content, when their shows become hits. The star said she was paid $7250 for appearing in the first season, but saw no further payment following the success of the show.

Speaking with Variety, Frankel said "Just because you can, as a streamer or a network, play the show as much as you want, doesn’t mean you should. Meaning, yes, they’re going to get as much milk out of the cows as they could because it’s legal. We signed a contract. Does it mean we should be exploited? It means when you get a ratings bump or something happens, you should share. Networks and streamers have been exploiting people for too long."

She argued that studios producing reality TV take advantage of cast members who either do not fully consider, or do not fully know about, proper financial compensation. While reality show contracts do not include residual payments, they do often include clauses which give studios and streaming services a cut of any profits a cast member makes from deals which are acquired after appearing on a show. She continued, "Just because you can exploit young, doe-eyed talent desperate for the platform TV gives them, it doesn’t mean you should. They don’t know what they don’t know. I was playing chess, but how do I help the people who may not know the game?”

Frankel Calls For Action

Imploring fellow reality stars to join in strike action, Frankel said “We should just find out what reality shows are in production right now and say, ‘Just stop working. Say you’re not going to work unless they take down all the things you’ve done in the past and then we can negotiate for the future.’" This follows an earlier Instagram post in which she first spoke out regarding the issue.

The star had been asked to appear on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, but declined, saying "They can't afford me." Frankel said she would not return for less than $1 million, declaring "That's my asking price." She emphasized that enthusiasm was not about securing more money for herself, but rather putting more power into the hands of all who work in reality television. Had it been about generating more profit for herself, she says she would've reunited with Jill Zarin in front of the cameras, after the pair recently made headlines for reconnecting after 13 years: "I’m sure Bravo would have paid me $100,000 to film it, but why let them have it?" She said “I’m fine. I’m doing just fine. This is about the future and getting to control your own content and not accepting these deals anymore.”