The Big Picture Bethenny Frankel has been vocal about the need for a union in reality television to address issues of talent compensation and lack of residual payments.

She has proposed 10 open-to-negotiation terms, including a 10% annual raise based on talent fees and a minimum payment of $5,000 per aired episode.

Several other reality TV personalities have voiced their support for a union, citing the lack of protection and low pay for talent in the industry. However, not all Bravo stars, such as Lisa Vanderpump, are on board with the idea.

If anyone has a say on where reality television stands on talent compensation it's Bethenny Frankel. Her hustler and entrepreneurial reputation has been rightfully earned throughout the years, ever since making a number of appearances on reality television as a contestant, recurring cast member, and host. The former RHONY housewife has been increasingly adamant in sharing her thoughts on creating a union for reality television's talent and cast members. Her timing seems convenient as the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing and unscripted television shows are beginning to fall behind on production.

Earlier this year, Frankel took an upfront approach to workers' compensation clauses and called it "The Reckoning" on her social media referring to a whole new era for reality TV production. Among several different reasons for a union, there's the fact that most cast members and talent aren't given any residual compensation; even after shows are recycled and re-aired on different television networks and streaming platforms like Peacock.

Bethenny Has Had Her Fair Share of Experience

Image BravoTV/NBC Universal

Frankel is mostly known for having appeared on a number of seasons of Bravo's Real Housewives of New York. She was one of the original five housewives that were cast in its 2008 edition, along Jill Zarin, Ramona Singer, Alex McCord, and Luanne DeLesseps. Before The Real Housewives of New York, she went to culinary school to become a chef. She made her first reality television appearance as a contestant on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005 and came in second place. It was during her first couple of seasons of RHONY that Frankel was able to promote her Skinny Girl margaritas and Bethenny Bakes business.

During the course of RHONY and even after her second exit in 2019, she has made appearances on other of the Housewives' franchises, Shark Tank, Million Dollar Listing, Bethenny and Fredrik, and more. She later took the reins to be an executive producer and talk show host on her Warner Bros. Television show Bethenny in 2012. In 2021 Bethenny also served as Executive Producer for her seven-episode Max miniseries called The Big Shot with Bethenny Frankel. In the midst of her reality path, Frankel has also published a number of books on fitness guides, business tips, personal experiences, and entrepreneurial life. Frankel also been working on her Just B Podcast. She also has her YouTube video podcast where she recently interviewed Rachel Leviss in an episode called Raquel Leviss Breaks Her Silence & The Cycle of Hate where they touched on controversial topics like Scandoval and Vanderpump Rules dynamics.

Bethenny Has Taken Her "Mention It All" Attitude To Social Media

Image via BETHENNY on YouTube

In July, Bethenny uploaded more content relating to a possible strike and outing different work-compensation dynamics that happen in reality TV. One of her first TikToks calling for a union was uploaded on July 17, where she asked why reality stars weren't on strike given that residuals aren't paid for shows that are still being watched. She notes: "People on The Hills or The Bachelor or The Bachelorette get paid peanuts to do what they do. And people can still watch those episodes from years gone by...The Hills, people still watch The Hills today, and they don't make a goddam dollar, and they were entirely exploited getting ratings that network television doesn't get." Former The Hills alum Spencer Pratt replied with a joke in another stitched TikTok joking "I actually am on strike Bethenny, I've just been waiting for somebody to notice. But I've been on strike for a while now. That's why you don't see me anywhere."

A couple of days later, she posted another TikTok calling for a union and giving her 10 open-to-negotiation terms for reality talent compensation. Her caption read: "This is the REALITY RECKONING aka THE REALITY REVOLUTION... Reality TV has existed for decades & sustained entertainment during the last strike & exploded. This isn’t for people like me, who have thrived & succeeded and clawed their way to the top despite the odds. This is for the next generation." Her TikTok videos were reposted to her Instagram and Season 1 star of Love Is Blind Kelly Chase commented in agreement "YESSS! Love Is Blind S1 had 30 Million Views, and we got paid peanuts too!! I’m with you! 👏🏼."

Among her most relevant terms, Frankel proposed a 10% annual raise based on talent fees per renewed cycle or re-aired seasons on networks and streaming platforms. She also proposed a minimum annual 5K minimum payment per aired episode. Since then, a number of reality TV personalities came out to second on what Frankel had shared. Talent Manager Shab Azma expressed her support by reiterating that there has been little to no protection for talent on unscripted television. It’s incredible that people are starting to get out there and be public about it, because for a long time unscripted talent have felt like the red-headed stepchildren. It’s long overdue.”

Selling Sunset's recurring star Mary Bonnet spoke up about the lack of protection that they get being on the show. "I’m part of SAG, and I can’t even get insurance through SAG, because we’re paid outside of it. So I pay all the dues, and I don’t make any money through that. I just pay." Following Bethenny's opinions earlier this year, former Bravo housewives like Cynthia Bailey, Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, LeeAnne Locken, and Margaret Josephs have some expressed their support on a union both at Jill Zarins south hampton luncheon and through their social media.

Starting August, it was announced that Bethenny had been in the works along with her legal team, Hollywood and celebrity attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, in starting a conversation with SAG-AFTRA and NBC Universal. Freedman has made his opinions public in defense of people who sign up for reality television saying: “You’re giving up your rights for no money or for $900 so you can be on a show? You’re going to give up your rights to someone that intentionally harms you?...I don’t think that’s allowed under the law." As a legal battle still seems to be building up, SAG-AFTRA representatives are encouraging performers to reach out in writing so that they can on come together for better work conditions in the industry.

Some Bravo Stars Aren't All Onboard With The Idea Of A Union

Despite Frankel's efforts and seemingly altruistic intentions, there have still been a couple of mixed opinions. In this case from Vanderpump Rules EP Lisa Vanderpump. In recent instances Vanderpump has expressed that she agreed on what she's been paid for her previous work on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She also expressed that it made sense for the system to be as it is considering the low cost of production behind the nature of producing unscripted television. In a recent episode of Los Angeles Times' The Envelope podcast she stated that she's "been a producer now for 11 years. I'm thankful to the network, thankful for the opportunities and chances they've given me...So, I don't know, advocating for a reality star union. I'm not sure about that. I'm really not." She also added that she didn't really "understand how you can have a union for people that are normally plucked out of obscurity."

Though it may seem insensitive towards the cause, her opinion seems to stem off of the executive production aspect of creating unscripted reality television. Although Frankel hasn't responded publicly to what Vanderpump has said, there was report of Vanderpump replying to compensation statements after Bethenny's podcast episode with Rachel Leviss. Tension is still rising in all impacted areas of the Hollywood strike. And reality TV fall production setbacks and discussions are expected and yet to be seen.