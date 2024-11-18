OG Housewife Bethenny Frankel is not biting her tongue when expressing her views on The Real Housewives of New York City reboot. After the explosive events of RHONY Season 13, which didn’t even have a reunion, the reality TV show underwent a reboot, and it’s safe to say that RHONY alum is not a fan.

In a video posted on Frankel’s TikTok account on November 16, 2024, she criticized the RHONY reboot and deemed it “unwatchable.” The since-deleted video was circulated by fans on X (formerly Twitter), where the Just B With Bethenny Frankel podcast host demanded justice for cast members Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer. Frankel stated that the old cast members were the show’s “ride or die,” who were all dropped in 2022 prior to the reboot. The former RHONY star also stated that the network had spent big bucks on the new cast, including Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, and Ubah Hassan.

Frankel further hissed that the old cast members were always treated like stepchildren, insinuating that she knew they were not compensated fairly during their time on the show. The Skinnygirl mogul remarked that although she believed the new girls were lovely, it was a shame that the old cast members got dropped. Frankel advised Bravo to rehire the old cast, strengthening her statement about dipping viewership in the following words:

“You got like 200,000 viewers watching this piece of trash. So, go get the old girls and dust them off and mix them in. Humble pie is coming in hot.”

Bethenny Frankel Roasted Drew Barrymore for Her Cringe Moment With Martha Stewart

Bethenny Frankel is proving to be the TikTok queen at throwing shade! The RHONY star posted a TikTok on November 12, 2024, as she addressed a cringeworthy moment from The Drew Barrymore Show Season 5 Episode 91, which featured American businesswoman Martha Stewart.

The cringe-worthy moment was when Drew Barrymore asked Stewart — who is notoriously cold — about what makes her “soft and gooey.” The chat show host awkwardly stroked Stewart’s arm as the latter playfully shoved her away. In her TikTok, Frankel could not contain her laughter when remarking how it was hilarious that Barrymore would call Stewart a soft person as she made the following statement:

“ What makes Martha Stewart soft and gooey is Ghirardelli chocolate brownies, her pre-prison net worth, and getting Drew Barrymore's paw off her back.”

Frankel expressed that Stewart is not a touchy-feely individual, and fans flooded the comment section as they agreed with the RHONY star in unison. One fan remarked how the moment on the chat show had made them want to “crawl out” of their skin.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15 air every Tuesday on Bravo at 9 pm EST/PST. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. You can stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.

The Real Housewives of New York City A fast-paced reality show that follows several incredibly busy and ambitious Manhattan women. Watch as they balance envious social calendars, challenging careers, and motherhood, with the hustle and bustle of the big city all around. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , Bethenny Frankel , Dorinda Medley , Carole Radziwill Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

Watch on Peacock