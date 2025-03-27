Teresa Giudice is in legal trouble again. This time because of her husband, Luis Ruelas' taxes. The news broke that a tax lien had been taken out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and many online began wondering how Giudice found herself in legal trouble with another husband. One of those people questioning how she let this happen was Bethenny Frankel. The former star of The Real Housewives of New York City took to Instagram to comment on Giudice's legal situation.

Frankel started her video in disbelief, talking about how she didn't understand how Giudice could find herself in this situation again. “I cannot believe Teresa is in another marriage with financial, legal issues,” she said in her video. She went on to reference a moment of hers that went viral, saying she was going to dig up a tweet she posted when she found out that Giudice wasn't going to sign a prenup. "If Teresa Giudice does not sign a prenup, I will jump through my phone." Giudice did not, in fact, sign a prenup and Frankel compared the situation to watching a horror movie and yelling at the screen.

Frankel went on to say that she does feel bad for Giudice but this is the second time. “I feel terrible, but like fool me once, you’re a fool. Fool me twice, I’m a fool," she said. "Love is blind and all these things but oh my god. There's never been a worse picker in the history of pickers than myself besides Teresa Giudice." Frankel went on to say she "still wins" but said that she "didn't go to the clink."

Bethenny Frankel Makes a Good Point

Later in the video, Frankel made a point that many fans have wondered. “Why would you both go on TV? There’s something wrong with someone who goes on TV knowing that you have a dead body in your trunk," she said. "It's almost like it's being made up. It's unfathomable. It doesn't make any sense. It's too implausible." In the case of Giudice, it really does feel wild that this thing is happening twice to her. The first time around, she went to jail because of her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, and was found guilty of bankruptcy fraud, bank fraud, and tax evasion. As of this moment, she just has to pay over $300,000 to break even on this lien filed against her.

