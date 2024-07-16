Editor's Note: The following contains descriptions of sexual assault towards minors that some readers may find disturbing.

Horrific crimes take place every day across the globe, but rarely does the perpetrator of such a crime end up being a loved one or family member. Unfortunately, that is the tragic reality that Utah-based mother Ashley Lytton experiences in the new true-crime documentary, Betrayal: A Father's Secret. The second season of the ABC News Studios docuseries to be based on the hit true-crime podcast of the same name, following Betrayal: The Perfect Husband, this terrifying new documentary shows how Ashley Lytton learned how her husband, Jason Lytton, harbored a dark and nefarious secret. Along with the recently released trailer, ABC News Studios and Hulu have confirmed that Betrayal: A Father's Secret will begin streaming on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024.

As showcased in the exclusive new trailer for Hulu's new true-crime series, Ashley was hopeful that Jason would be the perfect husband to her and a perfect father to her children. This was a mindset that was shared by her friends and family, but they are as shocked as Ashley was when she discovers Jason's secret. One day, Ashley finds a hidden folder on Jason's computer that contains sexually explicit material involving minors, with some of the videos inside including her teenage daughter. Absolutely horrified at her husband being an alleged predator, Ashley works tirelessly with law enforcement to find the truth behind her husband's true intentions. The official plot synopsis for Betrayal: A Father's Secret reads as follows:

“Betrayal: A Father’s Secret” Follows Ashley Lytton, a Utah Wife and Mother of Three Who Makes a Horrifying Discovery About Her Husband, Leading Her to Fear for Their Children

Is the First Season of 'Betrayal' Streaming Online?

While watching Betrayal: The Perfect Husband is not required viewing to watch Betrayal: A Father's Secret, the first season's gripping tale of lies and deception, is still worth a watch for true-crime enthusiasts. Much like the anticipated upcoming season, Betrayal: The Perfect Husband also centers around a happy wife and her seemingly perfect husband. However, all of that changes in the blink of an eye when she learns that her husband is a sexual predator, and one who has even had inappropriate relationships with several of the students he was teaching in high school.

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband is currently available to stream on Hulu, with Betrayal: A Father's Secret set to premiere on Hulu on July 30th, 2024. Watch the exclusive trailer for the new season above.

