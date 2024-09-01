Meryl Streep might hold the record for the most Oscar nominations (21 to date, to be exact) and Katharine Hepburn might have the most wins (four in Best Actress). But neither can claim this Academy Awards stat: the most consecutive acting nominations. That record is currently held by two actresses who often found themselves in direct competition with each other: Bette Davis and Greer Garson. Both Davis and Garson earned five successive bids in the Best Actress category, and the nominations of both say something about the type of performances by women that Oscar voters tend to gravitate toward.

Greer Garson Was Very Successful for MGM

Serendipitous might be the best way to describe Garson's career in Hollywood, as it happened thanks to a set of world-changing circumstances. Born in England in 1904, Garson became a contract player at MGM with her first film, Goodbye, Mr. Chips, playing a British suffragette who steals the heart of a bookish school teacher (Ronald Donat). Despite her relatively brief screen time, the role earned Garson her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress. It was in the midst of the 1940s, right as America was entering WWII, that she found great success.

In 1941, Garson received her first of five consecutive Best Actress bids for Blossoms in the Dust, playing a Texas woman who becomes an advocate for orphans after losing her own child. The Technicolor weeping was the first onscreen pairing between Garson and Walter Pidgeon, and the two reunited the next year for Mrs. Miniver, an epic drama about a British housewife protecting her family during WWII. Made at the height of America's involvement in the Second World War, the film was a box office smash that won six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actress. When receiving her award, Garson broke the record for the longest acceptance speech in Oscar history, speaking for an unrivaled seven minutes (only four minutes of which still remain through newsreel footage). It was after this incident that the Academy implemented their 45-second rule, (although that's rarely adhered to).

Perhaps fearful that Garson would try to break her own record, the Academy never awarded her another statuette, although they gave her ample opportunity to win one. Garson received three more Best Actress nominations throughout the 1940s: for playing renowned physicist Marie Curie in the biopic Madame Curie, for portraying a widowed socialite looking back on her life in Mrs. Parkington, and for starring as an Irish maid who falls in love with her boss' wealthy son in The Valley of Decision. Two of these — Madame Curie and Mrs. Parkington — were reunions with Pidgeon, with whom she would star opposite in a total of eight films. In addition to being an Academy favorite, Garson was a top box office draw from 1942-1946, enjoying an almost unparalleled level of success.

In all of these films, Garson played more or less the same character as the one she won an Oscar for: a strong, noble woman keeping a stiff upper lip in the face of adversity. Though that spoke to audiences in the years when women protected the homefront while their husbands went overseas, it wasn't exactly favored when the war ended. Garson's stardom began to wane during the 1950s, and she received just one more Best Actress nomination in 1960 for playing Eleanor Roosevelt in Sunrise at Campobello.

Bette Davis' Relationship With the Oscars Was Complicated

At the same time Garson was becoming famous for portraying upstanding women of history, Davis was making a name for herself at Warner Bros., playing roles that pushed the boundaries of Hollywood's restrictive Hays Code. Born in 1908, Davis burst onto the scene with a blistering performance in Of Human Bondage, playing a temptress who seduces and destroys a young medical student (Leslie Howard). An Oscar nomination was all but assured, and when she was snubbed, the Academy allowed for a write-in vote. Although she lost to Claudette Colbert in It Happened One Night, Hollywood was eager to make it up to Davis the very next year when Dangerous came along. The role of an alcoholic thespian trying to get back on her feet was catnip for the Academy, who awarded Davis her first Best Actress prize.

Davis' second Best Actress victory came just three years later for Jezebel, a Southern belle melodrama that was seen as restitution for her losing the role of Scarlett O'Hara in Gone with the Wind. From there, the Academy couldn't get enough of Davis, nominating her four consecutive times in the lead actress category for a wide range of roles: a young socialite diagnosed with a brain tumor in Dark Victory; a wealthy woman who shoots a man and claims self-defense in The Letter; a ruthless Southern matriarch in The Little Foxes; and a shy wallflower who blooms into a rose in Now, Voyager. Davis earned subsequent bids for Mr. Skeffington, All About Eve, The Star, and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?.

Although Davis never won another competitive Oscar, she came close a couple of times, particularly with All About Eve. The role of Margot Channing, an aging Broadway star competing with young upstart Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter) was a comeback for Davis, who had earned a reputation for being difficult. All About Eve earned a record 14 Oscar nominations (and to this day is tied with Titanic and La La Land as the most nominated film) and won six, including Best Picture. But in a bit of art imitating life, Davis found herself in direct competition with Baxter in Best Actress, and both lost to Judy Holliday in Born Yesterday. (It certainly didn't help that Davis was also competing against Gloria Swanson playing another aging actress in Sunset Blvd.)

A similar fate befell Davis with Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, which cast her as a deranged child star tormenting her wheelchair-bound sister (Joan Crawford). As detailed in the Ryan Murphy limited series Feud: Bette and Joan, a lifelong rivalry between the two stars came to a head during awards season, when Davis received a Best Actress nomination while Crawford was snubbed. With the help of gossip columnist Hedda Hopper, Crawford manipulated her way into accepting the award on behalf of eventual winner Anne Bancroft for The Miracle Worker, who was unable to attend since she was performing in a play on Broadway. Davis, who thought she was on track to finally win her third Oscar, never competed again.

Garson and Davis' Oscar Streaks Reveals Something About the Academy

The remarkable Oscar runs of Davis and Garson — which overlapped in 1941, 1942, and 1944 — occurred early in the Academy's history, and in both cases, you can see the prototype for two kinds of roles voters would often reward lead actresses for. With Garson, it's a virtuous woman overcoming hardship with strength and determination, much like Sophia Loren in Two Women, Sally Field in Places in the Heart, and Susan Sarandon in Dead Man Walking. With Davis, it's a woman teetering on the edge of destruction because of sex, alcoholism, or mental illness (or sometimes all three), just like Vivien Leigh in A Streetcar Named Desire, Elizabeth Taylor in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, and Jessica Lange in Blue Sky. It shouldn't be surprising then, that Garson and Davis had so much success at the Oscars, considering the characters they played were right up the Academy's alley.