Breaking Bad is largely considered to be one of the all-time greatest drama shows. Vince Gilligan's Shakesperean five-season epic chronicled the transformation of the ailing high school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) into the ruthless drug kingpin known as "Heisenberg." Breaking Bad worked because of the strength of its ensemble, including Bob Odenkirk's performance as the shady lawyer Saul Goodman. Gilligan expanded the Breaking Bad universe with the spinoff prequel series Better Call Saul, which detailed the adventures of the young, ambitious lawyer Jimmy McNulty before the world knew him as "Saul."

Jimmy attempts to win the respect of his brother Chuck (Michael McKean) and earn a place at his law firm, Hamlin Hamlin McGill, alongside rival Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) and love interest Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). Saul's moral compromises set him on a dramatic journey that some found even more tragic than Walter's, making Better Call Saul the rare television spinoff that surpasses its predecessor. Sixty-three episodes were produced, but only a few stand out as the best from each of the show's six seasons.

6 "Five-O"

Season 1, Episode 6

One of the fan-favorite characters from Breaking Bad who returned for Better Call Saul was the fixer Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), a former police officer that ultimately ended up working with Saul, Walter, and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). Gilligan did not reutilize Mike purely for fan service, as he expanded his backstory in the first season's episode "Five-O."

With flashbacks to Mike's past that detail the death of his son, "Five-O" helped unpack the layers behind one of the Breaking Bad universe's most serious characters. Academy Award nominee Kerry Condon delivers a heartbreaking performance as Mike's daughter-in-law, Stacey, who is shocked to learn the tragic news and hear Mike opening himself up.

5 "Nailed"

Season 2, Episode 9 (2016)

One of the best aspects of Better Call Saul was its dark, absurdist humor. While Jimmy's tactics to get ahead within the legal game were often quite clever, they were strange enough for Gilligan to find a humorous side to them. This is particularly evident in the episode "Nailed," which opens with Jimmy standing in front of a waving American flag for his latest television advertisement.

Even though this seems like nothing more than a moment of comic relief, it reveals something important about Jimmy. He cares more about other people's perspective of him than his actual merits as a lawyer; he understands image and perception matter just as much, if not more, than actual talent. The episode is crucial to understanding Jimmy's transformation into Saul and acts as a bit of brilliant, biting criticism for the establishment that allows people like him to succeed.

4 "Chicanery"

Season 3, Episode 5

"Chicanery" is arguably the most intense of Better Call Saul's early episodes. Season 3 sees Jimmy and his brother facing in court as Chuck takes him to trial for falsifying evidence. "Chicanery" shows Jimmy's willingness to betray his affection for his brother to win a case, using Chuck's illness to suggest his testimony isn't accurate.

This unforgettable episode accelerates Jimmy's descent into moral bankruptcy, as Better Call Saul shows its cards and lets audiences know its main character isn't likable. Jimmy's betrayal of his brother's confidence has major repercussions throughout the rest of the series; more importantly, it forces the audience to see Jimmy for who he is, paving the way for Saul to take over.

3 "Winner"

Season 4, Episode 10

"Winner" is among the most tragic episodes of Better Call Saul, marking Jimmy's entrance to the dark path that he would never return from. The episode opens with an amusing and bittersweet flashback where Jimmy and Chuck celebrate his success at passing the bar exam. This happy moment is undercut by the viewers' knowledge that Jimmy ultimately betrayed Chuck and would never become the honest lawyer he initially claimed he wanted to be.

The episode gets even darker as Jimmy feigns love for Chuck in his attempt to retain his legal license. His cold and seemingly detached ability to evoke underserved empathy even surprises Kim. "Winner's" final scene features Jimmy delivering his iconic quote, "S'all good, man!" hinting that his transformation into the skeezy lawyer every knows and (kind of) loves was almost complete.

2 “Bagman”

Season 5, Episode 8

Westerns strongly influenced Breaking Bad, and Better Call Saul also made several callbacks to the classic genre. This is most evident in the episode "Bagman," in which Jimmy and Mike are trapped in the middle of the desert while picking up a stash of cash to pay for Lalo Salamanca's (Tony Dalton) bail money.

The episode shows the differences in Jimmy and Mike's skill sets. While Jimmy is used to using any trick in the book to win a court case, he's almost completely useless when trapped in isolation and can no longer rely on his charisma. Jimmy lacks the necessary "street" experience to lead a full life of crime, and "Bagman" does an excellent job taking him out of his comfort zone and revealing his weak spots. Benefitting from Gilligan's cinematic approach and full of tension and a lingering sense of dread, "Bagman" is a modern TV masterpiece, an unpredictable episode that began the show's journey to its end.

1 "Saul Gone"

Season 6, Episode 13 (2022)

Better Call Saul delivered an incredible final season that closed the door on Jimmy's transition into Saul. Additionally, it explored events that took place after Breaking Bad's final episode, "Felina," as Saul's fate was left ambiguous. Gilligan interweaves flashbacks to previous events in both shows through inventive black-and-white sequences.

More important than seeing the end of Saul's journey was the revelation of Kim's fate. Throughout Better Call Saul, she established herself as the most endearing character. "Saul Gone" features a satisfying ending for the character, with Rhea Seahorn delivering a masterclass in acting, especially whenever opposite Odenkirk. "Saul Gone" brings every major narrative and emotional thread to a bittersweet close, cementing Better Call Saul as one of the greatest dramas on television.

