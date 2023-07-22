In a series where almost every episode is a masterpiece, it’s hard to pick out which is the best episode of Better Call Saul, but one episode in the show's sixth and final season stands out. It maintains Better Call Saul’s consistently high quality of direction, writing, and performances while acting as a significant turning point in the show, closing out one of its longest storylines and colliding Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) two separate lives together in a shocking manner.

“Plan and Execution” is the mid-season finale of Better Call Saul’s final outing. It’s an episode that left fans with their jaws dropped, waiting in desperation for the series to resume a few months later. The episode's closing moments are truly masterful and are what the entirety of Better Call Saul had been leading to. In an episode about the execution of a plan, audiences definitely weren’t expecting to see both forms of execution on-screen — talk about a clever title!

'Better Call Saul' Balances Humor and High Stakes With the Season 6 Mid-Season Finale

When people think of the best performances in Better Call Saul, they often think about Odenkirk or Rhea Seehorn’s Kim Wexler, but we don’t give enough credit to a small group of people who have saved Jimmy’s skin (usually reluctantly) time and time again: The Indie Filmmakers. This ensemble, portrayed by Josh Fadem, Hayley Holmes, and Julian Bonfiglio has made countless appearances throughout Better Call Saul’s six seasons, providing a breath of youthful fresh air as they help Jimmy pull off the increasingly larger-than-life visions he has for his commercials and other video needs. The trio became such a well-loved part of the show that they even got their own web series spin-off, Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training.

“Plan and Execution” is the comedic crew’s final appearance in the show, as the episode's writer and director Thomas Schnauz gives them one last task. As Jimmy’s plan to humiliate Howard (Patrick Fabian) begins to crumble due to a vital player in his scheme breaking his arm, the dodgy, yet lovable lawyer is forced to reshoot the photos that would play a vital part in Howard’s downfall. The scene takes place in almost one intense shot, with Schnauz using the camera in a way that conveys the urgency of the situation. Howard’s meeting is about to start, so they need the photos pronto. The filmmaking trio elevate the scene, providing light-hearted fun that slightly softens the blow of the drama yet to come. As the camera swivels around the crew, we get to see just how good Jimmy is at what he does, but even more importantly, Kim gets involved, showcasing just how toxic the couple can be when they’re working together. It’s a classic example of how Better Call Saul balances comedy and drama, creating a gripping opening act to the episode — yet somehow, it only gets better from here.

Jimmy and Kim Go Too Far in "Plan and Execution"

It’s hard to believe that showrunners Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan never considered Kim Wexler as a main character in their initial series outline, let alone thought she’d even return and become a major part of the show’s trajectory. As production on Better Call Saul continued, however, it became clear to them just how brilliant of an actor Rhea Seehorn was and six seasons later, the show wouldn’t be the same without her. Jimmy and Kim’s relationship is the core of the Breaking Bad spin-off. Watching how good the two characters can be together is a true highlight; however, being witness to how equally destructive they can be is the true tragedy of the series. They can never be together because when they are, there’s no one that can stop them.

“Plan and Execution” is the culmination of six seasons worth of character work and marks the beginning of the end of their relationship. The following episode, “Point and Shoot,” showcases how damaging their relationship is to each other, while this episode emphasizes how destructive they can be to others. Poor Howard was essentially bullied by the toxic duo after their elaborate plan framed him as a drug addict in front of his HHM colleagues. Not only that, but Howard comes off obsessive as he attempts to pin his actions on Jimmy, the irony being that Jimmy and Kim were the obsessive ones, addicted to the thrill of their devious ways. It says a lot that the couple’s plan was so ridiculously elaborate that no one believed Howard, while he was actually smart enough to instantly put the pieces together. It would be remiss not to mention Patrick Fabian’s performance in his final Better Call Saul appearance. This is his episode, and he truly shines right up until his final, tragic moments.

Jimmy’s Worlds Collide in "Plan and Execution"

Along with balancing comedy and drama, Better Call Saul also balances two separate storylines throughout its entire run. They’re almost two different worlds, with characters rarely crossing over between the two. That is until “Plan and Execution” aired, where Jimmy’s worlds collided with drastic consequences. The episode’s final moments are a masterclass in filmmaking and storytelling. No one will ever forget the candle’s sudden flicker, queuing the audience in that Howard, Jimmy, and Kim are no longer alone in their apartment. Lalo’s (Tony Dalton) sudden appearance was one of TV’s most shocking moments in 2022, with the cartel boss standing ominously behind Howard, loading a gun, before mercilessly shooting the innocent lawyer in the head… and just like that, the episode cuts to black. The consequences of Jimmy and Kim’s actions cannot be more obvious here, with the episode’s third act putting into motion the storylines that would take Better Call Saul to its final bow.

“Plan and Execution” is, without a doubt, the best episode of Better Call Saul. It has the comedy and elaborate schemes that we’ve always loved about the show, but it also reminds us that this is a tragic story. It’s about the downfall of a man who slowly leaves his morals behind and aids in the destruction of his partner in the process. “Plan and Execution” showcases this and so much more, successfully pulling together Better Call Saul’s two plot lines and leaving audiences with their hearts in their hands as the desperate wait for the series’ final run of episodes began.