The Better Call Saul finale – and, for now, the finale to all things Breaking Bad – alluded to the concept of time travel and H.G. Wells' The Time Machine. Although it is only mentioned as a hypothetical by Saul, the concept of revisiting the past is a significant part of the original series, prequel series, and spin-off movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film. The critical and popular success of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s universe is largely due to its dynamic, tragic, yet empathetic cast of characters, mostly men whose greed and ambitions have cost them their “souls” and chance at a happy life. From Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), almost every character lives with a sense of regret and wonders if they hadn’t made one choice, things could have ended differently. These characters don’t need to build a time machine to revisit their mistakes of the past. Instead, they are always pulled back to the past with each successive wrong choice they make, leading a life full of regret.

In the series finale of Better Call Saul, Saul Goodman asks two of the most significant characters throughout the Breaking Bad universe where would they go if they had a time machine. He first asks Mike Ehrmantraut, the former cop turned parking teller then fixer and hitman to the southwest’s biggest drug empire. Mike’s initial answer is December 8, 2001, presumably the date that his son Matty died. Back in Season 1 Episode 6, “Five-O,” we see how Matty truly wanted to be a good cop in the Philadelphia Police Department, hesitating to take part in the corruption of his fellow police officers — including his own father. This hesitation, however, ultimately cost Matty his life, as two corrupt officers murder him. This also cost Mike his son.

However, revising his answer to Saul, Mike comes up with another date to travel to: “March 17, 1984. Day [he] took [his] first bribe.” It’s interesting to see how Mike would regret this significant moment in his life, a decision that would begin his path not only as a corrupt cop but also as a criminal aid to Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and his drug empire. If he hadn’t taken the bribe, he might have been a better father and police officer, and his son might have still been alive. He wouldn’t have had to worry about the safety and security of his daughter-in-law and granddaughter. In fact, if Matty hadn’t died, then Mike wouldn’t have killed his son’s murderers, and he would not have fled to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Mike’s final scene in Better Call Saul compliments his final scene in Breaking Bad when Walter leaves him to die in peace. We now know what might have gone through his mind in his final moments, reliving every bad choice he made that led to this tragic moment. Saul’s question of time travel, then, recontextualizes what we know about Mike and enriches his character tenfold.

Saul poses the same question to the main character that started this entire universe in the first place: Walter White. But as a sort of scientist himself, Walter dismisses Saul’s hypothetical scenario: “The kind of time travel you’re thinking of is a scientific impossibility.” Walter, seeing through Saul’s misunderstanding of physics and the laws of thermodynamics, reframes the question: “You are talking about regrets. So if you want to ask about regrets, just ask about regrets and leave all this time traveling nonsense out of it.” This exchange shows just how much Walter sees through Saul Goodman, someone who — up until the final moments of his life as an “innocent” civilian — never regretted anything. Instead, like much of his own life and identity, Saul dresses up his question through the lens of science fiction.

To answer the question, Walter relays the story of how he and Elliot Schwartz created a company called Gray Matter Technologies, but he eventually left the company, regrettably. In the original series Breaking Bad, we see how there was more to this story. Walter was in a relationship with Gretchen, his lab assistant, but after a rocky end to their relationship, he left the company. Gretchen stayed on with Gray Matter Technologies, eventually marrying Elliot Schwartz. If Walter had remained part of the company, his life would certainly have been different. For instance, the success of Gray Matter would have meant Walter’s later financial troubles would not have been an issue. He may have gotten cancer regardless, but he would not have been worried about the expenses for his treatment. He would not have become a disgruntled chemistry teacher at the local high school, where he would eventually meet his partner in crime Jesse Pinkman. He would not have needed to use his knowledge and talents to produce meth as Heisenberg, the moniker Walter chose for himself as Albuquerque prime drug dealer. And he ultimately wouldn’t have been stuck in the same room as the sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman, hiding out in a bunker as a criminal outlaw and separated from his family. The tragedy of Walter White is his hubris: he spent so much of his later life trying to compensate for one bad decision only to make a series of greater bad decisions leading to his death and his family’s suffering.

But revisiting the past through each character’s memory and regret isn’t just a thematic maneuver but also a narrative, structural choice. Both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are full of flashbacks and flash-forwards. Gilligan and Gould, the creators behind both shows, were interested in telling these stories in a nonchronological format. Take for instance El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film. The film, released on Netflix six years after the finale of Breaking Bad, follows Jesse Pinkman’s escape from Albuquerque to a happy, if not better, life in Alaska. El Camino was somewhat of a surprise, as it was also released in between Better Call Saul’s fourth and fifth seasons. But it was fitting that Jesse got his own solo film, as his story was sidelined in the final episodes of Breaking Bad in favor of Walter White’s story. The film cuts between his time in captivity, being forced to cook meth for a neo-Nazi gang, and his eventual escape.

Finally, while flashbacks and flashforwards were used in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul fully takes advantage of cold opens, montages and intercuts, and overall nonchronological storytelling. Rather than depict the past in black and white, the monochrome segments of the series take place post-Breaking Bad while the scenes in color help fill out James McGill’s journey before turning into Saul Goodman. Most of the final episodes of Saul are in black and white, as Saul Goodman (turned fugitive Cinnabon manager Gene Takovic) finally owns up to his crimes and regrets as both Saul and Slippin’ Jimmy. These two identities collide in James McGill’s final testimony, confessing to the events leading up to his brother Chuck’s (Michael McKean) death in addition to Howard Hamlin’s (Patrick Fabian) murder under Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), as well as his criminal work alongside Walter White. Unlike Walter and Mike, Jimmy is able to accept the responsibility for his actions, inspired by his love for Kim Wexler (Rhea Seahorn). Still, his time in prison will surely come with regret, knowing because of all his crimes, he can never be with the woman he loves. Regret, then, becomes the worst kind of prison, one of Jimmy’s own making.

Although Saul was initially pitched as a prequel to the original series, it is more so a collage of narratives that take place between past, present, and future. It not only recontextualizes the events of Breaking Bad and El Camino, but ultimately unites all of Gilligan and Gould’s various storylines and plot threads. In this way, the Breaking Bad universe doesn’t need science fiction to time travel – it is already embedded in its characters and narrative storytelling.