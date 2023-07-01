Better Call Saul is a critically acclaimed television series that serves as a prequel and spin-off to the hit show Breaking Bad. It follows the journey of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a struggling lawyer who eventually becomes the morally ambiguous character Saul Goodman. The series explores Jimmy's transformation, his relationships, and the ethical challenges he faces in the criminal underworld.

The talented cast of Better Call Saul comprises a talented ensemble of actors who have appeared in numerous other projects throughout their careers. From Bob Odenkirk’s portrayal of a family man who revives his role of an assassin in Nobody to Michael McKean's performance as a fictional rock band member in This Is Spinal Tap and Tony Dalton’s telenovela history, the Better Call Saul cast proves their agility and versatility as actors.

10 Bob Odenkirk — James "Jimmy" McGill/Saul Goodman

Bob Odenkirk, the lead actor of Better Call Saul, has had a diverse career in comedy and drama. Before his breakout role as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, he gained recognition for his work on the sketch comedy show Mr. Show with Bob and David, where both Odenkirk and David Cross played semi-fictionalized versions of themselves.

Since then, Odenkirk transitioned into more serious roles and starred in movies such as Nebraska, The Post, and Nobody, which garnered positive reviews and ratings. He has also appeared in television series such as Fargo and The Larry Sanders Show. Currently, Odenkirk is set to star in the remake of the cult classic, The Room, as the infamous Tommy Wiseau. Currently in post-production, the remake will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original movie in 2003.

9 Rhea Seehorn — Kim Wexler

Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler, a central character in Better Call Saul, has had a successful career in television and film. Prior to the show, she appeared in series such as Whitney and Franklin & Bash, where she had main and supporting roles. Seehorn has also guest starred in popular shows such as Veep and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Additionally, her film credits include Eat Me!, The Shaggy Dog and Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss.

Despite not having had a breakthrough role in her previous roles, Rhea Seehorn eventually gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul. Seehorn's nuanced and compelling performance in the show earned her numerous accolades and a dedicated fanbase. Moreover, Seehorn’s versatility as an actress and ability to bring depth and complexity to her characters have made her a sought-after talent in the industry.

8 Jonathan Banks — Mike Ehrmantraut

Jonathan Banks, known for portraying tough guy Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and its sequel film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, has had extensive filmography. Before his notable role, Banks appeared in movies such as 48 Hrs., Beverly Hills Cop, and even the comedy classic, Airplane!, where he played supporting roles.

While Banks is now most famously known for his role as Mike Ehrmentraut, he first rose to prominence with a breakthrough role as superior officer Frank McPike in the television series, Wiseguy. Banks received an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series” for this particular role. Many will also recognize him from the NBC sitcom Community, where he played criminology professor Buzz Hickey.

7 Giancarlo Esposito — Gustavo "Gus" Fring

Most famously known for his chilling performance as a restaurant entrepreneur and narcotics distributor, Gustavo “Gus” Fring in both Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, the role that earned Giancarlo Esposito widespread recognition and many Emmy nominations. Though many consider his portrayal of Gus Fring as his best role yet, Esposito has starred in many other notable projects throughout his career.

He has starred in esteemed television series such as The Mandalorian and The Boys,as well as films like The Jungle Book, The Usual Suspects, and The Maze Runner film series. But perhaps Esposito is most notorious for being a frequent collaborator of Spike Lee, having starred in a number of his films such as School Daze, Do The Right Thing, Mo’ Better Blues, and Malcolm X. With his commanding presence, versatility, and ability to bring depth to his characters, Giancarlo Esposito continues to deliver stellar performances that resonate with audiences worldwide.

6 Patrick Fabian — Howard Hamlin

Since the 1990s, Patrick Fabian kickstarted his career across all mediums of film, television, and theater. He has showcased his talent by acquiring different roles and displaying his ability to transition between comedy and drama. Though he is perhaps most well known for his portrayal as Howard Hamlin on Better Call Saul, one of his earliest and most prominent roles was a recurring role as Prof. Jeremiah Lasky in NBC’s Saved by the Bell: The College Years.

Fabian also had recurring roles in other acclaimed television series, such as Veronica Mars and Joan of Arcadia. He even made guest appearances in high-profile shows, such as Friends and Will & Grace. Although Fabian has had a more extensive career in television, he has also appeared in some films such as The Last Exorcism and Eat, Brains, Love.

5 Michael Mando — Nacho Varga

Michael Mando is a versatile Canadian actor with a diverse career across various mediums. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Nacho Varga in Better Call Saul, where he delivered a compelling performance as a conflicted character entangled in the criminal underworld.

Before his role on the show, he gained recognition for his portrayal of Vaas Montenegro in the video game Far Cry 3 and 6. Mando has also appeared as Vic Schmidt in the acclaimed Canadian sci-fi thriller Orphan Black. Though Mando has had a more active presence on television, his film credits include The Hummingbird Project and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

4 Tony Dalton — Lalo Salamanca

Though Lalo Salamanca was only introduced in the fourth season of Better Call Saul, Tony Dalton’s portrayal of this character quickly captivated viewers' attention. Prior to his breakthrough in Better Call Saul, Dalton primarily worked in Latin American film and television. He appeared in telenovelas such as Flor Salvaje and Dueños del paraíso and movies such as Matando Cabos and Sultanes del Sur, which he co-wrote and starred in.

After Better Call Saul, Dalton has since starred in the miniseries Hawkeyeas Jack Duquesne. With his charismatic presence, versatility, and ability to bring complexity to his role as Lalo Salamanca, viewers are eager to see what else Dalton can bring to the table in his future endeavors.

3 Mark Margolis — Hector Salamanca

Unlike the rest of his cast members, Mark Margolis made a name for himself long before starring in the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul series. Margolis first rose to fame after portraying the character of Shadow on Scarface and in the movie Pi (π), which became acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky’s debut feature film. The film kickstarted the pair’s collaborative relationship as Margolis would star in all Aronofsky films apart from Mother! and The Whale.

Margolis not only had extensive filmography but also television. One of his earliest television roles was starring in an episode of the Star Trek: The Next Generation television series in 1990. Other notable television appearances include Law & Order, Oz, and American Horror Story: Asylum. With his distinctive presence and ability to convey depth through his performances, Mark Margolis continues to be regarded as a highly respected and talented actor in the industry.

2 Michael McKean — Chuck McGill

Michael McKean delivered a remarkable performance in the role of Chuck McGill on Better Call Saul. Portraying the older brother of Jimmy McGill, McKean brought depth and complexity to the character of Chuck, a highly accomplished lawyer suffering from electromagnetic hypersensitivity as well as mental health issues. Before starring in the hit prequel series, McKean had a long-standing film and television career dating back to the late 1970s.

One of McKean’s earliest yet most prominent roles to date was playing the role of musician David St. Hubbins for a fictional rock band in the mockumentary film This Is Spinal Tap. It was announced last year that a sequel for the film is in the making and is set to release sometime in 2024. Besides Better Call Saul, he has also played the main and later recurring role in Laverne & Shirley and appeared in Saturday Night Live(SNL) and Curb Your Enthusiasm. More recently, McKean has had a recurring role as the President of the United States in the Netflix series The Diplomat and a cameo role on the biographical parody film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

1 Luis and Daniel Moncada — Marco and Leonel Salamanca/The Cousins

Luis and Daniel Moncada played the roles of Leonel and Marco Salamanca, also known as “The Cousins,” in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. They are nephews of the notorious Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), known for their brutal and merciless nature. Their characters play a pivotal role in the ongoing rivalry and conflicts within the criminal underworld. As enforcers for the Salamanca drug cartel, they capture the intensity and unpredictability of the Salamanca twins, adding depth and intrigue to the narrative of Better Call Saul.

In addition to their roles in the Breaking Bad universe, Luis has starred in minor roles in Fast & Furious and the television series Dexter, while Daniel has starred in films such as Sabotage, McFarland, USA, and The Mule. Between the two, Luis has considerably more film credits to his name than his brother Daniel, although almost all are minor roles. Though the pair are twins in the series, they are brothers three years apart.

