The Big Picture Chuck's betrayal in Better Call Saul shattered the trust between him and his brother Jimmy, ultimately turning them into arch-enemies.

Chuck's actions influenced Jimmy's transformation into Saul Goodman, a lawyer who embraced manipulation and chaos.

Chuck's betrayal showed Jimmy the harsh reality of the legal world, pushing him to abandon the idea of playing by the rules.

Ned Stark’s death in Game of Thrones, Dan shooting Keith in One Tree Hill, and Lily moving to San Francisco in How I Met Your Mother… these were no doubt biting as far as onscreen betrayals go. But nestled right above them is something that happened in the Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul. The show itself takes viewers back in time, focusing on the life and times of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a small-time lawyer with big dreams. It’s an origin story of sorts that chronicles his moral journey through the lens of the complex world of law and the dilemmas that come with it.

Of course, it's not just about Jimmy McGill, as the show also introduces a host of fascinating characters, such as Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), the no-nonsense fixer, and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), Jimmy’s love interest and conscience. But perhaps the most important character of all is his brother Chuck McGill played by Michael McKean. It goes without saying that Jimmy was no poster boy for good behavior, but he was as devoted a brother as any. At the end of the day, Chuck’s betrayal shattered any semblance of trust between them and practically antagonized him to the point that he became a villain.

How Did Chuck Betray Jimmy In 'Better Call Saul'?

It’s already been established that Jimmy McGill was no angel — in fact, his numerous scams made for some pretty good TV. At the start of the show, he came across as your run-of-the-mill lovable scoundrel with a heart of gold. While he often schemed his way through his life and career, it was clear that he just wanted to make his brother proud and be taken seriously as a lawyer in the process. Unfortunately, that was far from what happened on both counts, and while both brothers could share the blame for this, Chuck really showed his ugly side here. Most people would be impressed with a guy working in a law firm’s mailroom, getting his bachelor’s degree, finishing law school, and passing the bar exam without help from any of the lawyers. However, Chuck saw it as a shortcut and went out of his way to ensure that Jimmy couldn't get a job at a firm where he was the majority partner. What made his decision even more slimy is the fact that he pawned off the blame on his partner Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), making him Jimmy’s nemesis by design. Perhaps he had more in common with Jimmy than he would have liked to admit, considering the way he manipulated the situation.

Now, there are layers to Chuck’s betrayal, because he didn’t just job-block his brother once, he also tried to push him out of working on a class action lawsuit that he did most of the groundwork for. The Sandpiper case would undoubtedly have been a bridge that wouldn't overturn Jimmy’s ill will towards Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill, but could have been a building block in the brother's relationship. The final nail in the coffin came shortly after Jimmy sabotaged Chuck by doctoring documents vital to the Mesa Verde case, not only costing him a huge client but damaging his credibility. While that was a despicable thing to do, in retaliation Chuck went for the jugular and almost ruined Jimmy’s career. Pretending to be dreadfully ill and distraught, he recorded Jimmy confessing to doctoring the documents, then further baited him into breaking into his house to destroy the tape. The ultimate goal was to get him disbarred, which would have completely shattered Jimmy’s dreams down the line. While the score was Chuck-1 and Jimmy-1, Chuck’s betrayal was a real low blow — even by lawyer standards.

Chuck’s Action Ultimately Shattered the Trust Between the McGill Brothers

Image via AMC

Trust may be a loose term when it comes to the relationship between the brothers, but they did have some semblance of a good relationship before they became arch-enemies. More specifically, it may be difficult to see how Chuck’s actions translated to trust in Better Call Saul, but he did love Jimmy in his own weird way. Additionally, he wholly relied on him at the height of his electromagnetic hypersensitivity. Not only did Jimmy run all his errands, but he also helped him manage his symptoms and provided him with companionship.

It’s easier to think of theirs as a codependent relationship — besides needing someone to take care of him, Chuck enjoyed being the superior brother. Then there’s Jimmy, who wanted nothing more than Chuck’s approval. It’s safe to say that he would never have guessed that Chuck’s superiority complex would lead him to sabotage his career. In fact, it was his faith in his older brother that pushed him to confide in Chuck about the Sandpiper case. However, the gloves come off on both ends after Jimmy sabotaged Chuck, costing him the Mesa Verde account. In retaliation, Chuck attempted to get him disbarred and then there was no love lost between the pair. Their eventual fallout was a pity because Chuck’s approval wouldn’t just have strengthened the bond between them but skyrocketed Jimmy’s career. Even more, it may have been just the thing to keep Jimmy from going over to the dark side in the prequel series.

Saul Goodman Was Partially a Result of Chuck’s Betrayal

Close

The truth of the matter is that Jimmy McGill was in no way the hero in his story. In more ways than one, Chuck was right about him, and that was evident in his short-lived stint at Davis and Main. On a deeper level, Jimmy had to exist in the gray areas to achieve his goals even when it came to his relationship with Lady Justice. Despite all this, it’s still clear that some of his actions down the line were influenced by his fallout with Chuck. In hands down one of the best scenes in Better Call Saul, Chuck tells Jimmy, “You’re not a real lawyer.” That outburst was no doubt the beginning of the end for sweet and often misguided Jimmy McGill. In his place, the morally ambiguous Saul Goodman that viewers later came to know emerged.

In a nutshell, Jimmy mostly suppressed the hustler/conman side of himself to gain his brother's approval. He tried (and often failed) to do things "by the book," but the focus here should be on the fact that he kept trying. It wasn’t until he realized that nothing he did could ever make Chuck see him as worthy of being a lawyer that something snapped, and he gradually gave in to his darker tendencies. On a deeper level, Chuck's betrayal opened Jimmy's eyes to the harsh reality of the legal world. He realized that playing by the rules wouldn't get him anywhere, so he embraced his inner con artist and decided to dance on the edge of legality — in fact, he danced like no one was watching. So, there you have it — built on the back of the well-meaning guy who was simply trying to turn a new leaf emerged Saul Goodman, a lawyer who ran on manipulation and chaos. Perhaps the saddest part of all this is that, in the end, Jimmy became the person Chuck predicted he would be.

