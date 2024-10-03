Better Call Saul was punctured by wonderful moments, both big and small, but there was a constant all the way through the entire series run: Cinnabon. The show's poignant black-and-white sequences featuring Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), now living as Gene Takavic, working at a Cinnabon in an Omaha mall, became almost as iconic as the rest of the shenanigans Jimmy McGill (this is a lot of names to keep up with) got himself involved in. The scenes, a nod to his fate after the events of Breaking Bad, were designed to show Saul's attempts to live a quiet life.

But here's a twist: this now-famous Cinnabon backdrop was nearly something entirely different. According to a script draft from the penultimate episode of Breaking Bad, shared by co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould on Bluesky, Saul was originally set to manage a Hot Topic store. In that early draft, Saul tells Walter White, "From here on out, I'm Mr. Low Profile—just another douchebag with a job and three pairs of Dockers. I mean, a month from now, best-case scenario, I'm managing a Hot Topic in Omaha." Gould explained the change, saying:

"We found out that Hot Topic was carrying Breaking Bad stuff, and we didn't want to make it look like a cheap promo. So Cinnabon it was! (And they had no idea about it until the episode aired)."

Cinnabon Plays an Important Part in 'Better Call Saul'

It wasn't just convenient product placement, either. In the final season of Better Call Saul, the Cinnabon plays a key role in Gene Takavic’s elaborate scheme involving a mall heist in the episode "Nippy." Gene builds a relationship with Frank (Jim O'Heir, Parks & Recreation), the security guard, by bringing him Cinnabon treats, using the time it takes Frank to eat the cinnamon rolls as a crucial window for Jeff, a fellow conspirator, to steal high-end merchandise from a department store. The plan marks a return to the conniving and manipulative behavior of Saul Goodman for Gene, which ends up being the beginning of the downward spiral for Jimmy McGill (like we said, all these names are still the same person).

The idea of Saul Goodman trying to tempt a security guard with a tight t-shirt and a pair of jeans doesn't quite seem as effective, so thank goodness for Cinnabon. Better Call Saul

