The Big Picture Better Call Saul justified its existence as a prequel with a tragic story that surpassed its predecessor, Breaking Bad.

The show got viewers invested in an unlikable character, Jimmy McGill, by exploring his touching backstory and emotional context.

Better Call Saul turned potentially boring subject material into great drama and pushed boundaries with its technical perfection, yet was overlooked for Emmy awards recognition despite earning over 50 nominations.

Even beyond the realm of television, Breaking Bad was a popular culture phenomenon that had a strong “watercooler effect” as it amped up anticipation for its final season. Between its allusions to the tragedies of William Shakespeare, memorable villains, dark sense of humor, shocking plot twists, and star-making performances from the likes of Bryan Cranston and Jesse Plemons, Breaking Bad has since been hailed as one of the best television dramas of all time. These sizable expectations left any attempted spin-off project with big shoes to fill, but Better Call Saul proved to be the rare prequel that justified its existence, and perhaps even surpassed its predecessor. Although Breaking Bad was showered with love at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Better Call Saul was never awarded in the same way despite receiving over 50 nominations. It indicates that award voters simply didn’t know how good they had it, and took the merits of Better Call Saul for granted.

'Better Call Saul' Was More Than Just a 'Breaking Bad' Prequel

Although both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are the brainchild of the brilliant Vince Gilligan, the two shows took very different approaches to their stories. Breaking Bad examined the rise and fall of a drug kingpin, examining the instances in his life that turned him from good to evil. However, Better Call Saul told an even more ambitious story about an inherently selfish man’s inability to escape his own fate. Although Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) attempts to “go straight” by earning his merit as a legal practitioner, he can’t help but cheat his way out of any consequences. Better Call Saul became a tragic prequel story, as the audience knew going in that Jimmy was destined to become the shady lawyer “Saul Goodman” that would be seen in Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul was a rare instance in which knowing the ending going in made the story more fascinating; it also presented an entirely different challenge for Gilligan’s writing team, which managed to go without any Emmy wins for their brilliant work. Better Call Saul had to get the viewers invested in a completely unlikable character, as Jimmy’s selfishness comes at a great personal cost to those around him. Surprisingly, the touching backstory between Jimmy and his brother, Chuck McGill (Michael McKean), provides the perfect emotional context for his actions. While Jimmy’s desire to live up to his brother’s reputation leads him to become a lawyer initially, his feelings of jealousy and hatred end up causing Chuck irrevocable harm.

Much of Breaking Bad’s brilliance was its specificity, as the series managed to delve into the world of drug cartels in a way that had been explored within other media. While legal malpractice and fraud allegations don’t seem as inherently exciting as the drug war, Better Call Saul was able to turn its potentially “boring” subject material into the basis of great drama. The best episodes of Better Call Saul focused on how Jimmy utilizes nontraditional problem-solving techniques to win pivotal cases and escape the show’s villains; each situation revealed the extreme lengths he was willing to go to in order to “win.” It was a creative way of examining Jimmy’s macro character arc through micro-adventures, allowing Better Call Saul to avoid the statelessness that many serialized dramas face.

‘Better Call Saul’ Was Overlooked for Its Performances

Although both Cranston and Paul won numerous Emmy Awards for their performances, Better Call Saul had a brilliant ensemble cast that rivaled Breaking Bad. Although Jimmy had been entertaining within his capacity on Breaking Bad, he took the character to another level on Better Call Saul; when divorced from the courtroom that he loves to dominate, Jimmy is unable to turn off the “Saul Goodman” persona, finding it difficult to differentiate his personal and professional identities. The shift from “Jimmy” to “Saul” was a subtle one, and Odenkirk does a great job at showing how his priorities shift as he loses his moral integrity. While Odenkirk is an actor with an incredible filmography, it's unfortunate that his Better Call Saul performance never earned him an Emmy Award.

While it may have been easy to overlook Odenkirk’s work considering it was a role he had already perfected, it’s even more surprising that the Emmys never recognized Rhea Seehorn’s performance as Kim Wexler, despite her two nominations for Best Supporting Actress. Within the context of Better Call Saul, Kim is even more important than Jimmy; her fate is not preordained, and Seehorn’s excellent performance ensures that the audience is invested in seeing whether Kim would be caught within Jimmy’s web of deception. Seehorn beautifully captured Kim’s intense desire to succeed, consummate professionalism, and resistance towards Jimmy’s corrupting nature. The relationship between Kim and Jimmy became a deeply tragic one; despite their mutual affection for each other, the two lawyers had different moral lines that they were willing to draw.

'Better Call Saul' Improves on 'Breaking Bad' In Many Ways

Better Call Saul featured many characters from Breaking Bad that were fleshed out in more detail, as the prequel storyline allowed them to shed insight into their origins. While Giancarlo Esposito was absolutely terrifying with his performance as Gus Fring on Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul offered him the opportunity to show how the enigmatic cartel leader built his empire and established his nasty reputation. Similarly, Jonathan Banks was able to show a softer, kinder side to the “fixer” Mike Ehrmantraut as he dealt with his responsibilities to his family; the sensitivity Banks brought to the role made his fate on Breaking Bad even more tragic.

The complete lack of Emmy wins for Better Call Saul is shocking considering that the series often pushed the boundaries with its technical perfection. With its brilliant use of music, enigmatic black-and-white sequences, snappy courtroom scenes, and creative title cards, Better Call Saul was one of the most technically proficient drama shows of its era. While Better Call Saul certainly faced steep competition at the Emmy Award ceremonies it competed in, getting completely blanked is an unfortunate fate for a series that surpassed every expectation in front of it.

