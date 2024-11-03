Just because character deaths on serialized television shows are inevitable, it doesn't mean they don't sting — some of the most iconic moments in TV history center around the sudden death of a beloved character. Even when a hated villainous character is axed, the shock value echoes throughout the remainder of the series. As Better Call Saul headed towards its finale, audiences knew something had to give, with the Breaking Bad prequel spin-off by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould teasing a fateful moment in the morally ambiguous life of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) as he morphed into the titular shady attorney by getting mixed up in cartel-related activity with his wife and conflicted professional partner, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). Someone had to pay the price, but few could have predicted that it would be Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), Jimmy's upstanding foil who would suffer the most tragic demise in the Breaking Bad universe, and perhaps all television.

Howard Hamlin Was 'Better Call Saul's Most Humane Character

Howard Hamlin, co-partner of the law firm Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill with Jimmy's late brother, Chuck (Michael McKean), was on the periphery of Better Call Saul in its back half. Following Kim's departure from the firm and her on-and-off business affairs with Jimmy, Howard, the clean-cut, affluent, and highly respected lawyer, symbolizes Jimmy's past that he was running away from. The stick-in-the-mud establishment figure to Jimmy's populist rebel, Howard is shown in early seasons as a cocky corporate suit deprived of sympathy. As it turned out, he was nothing but a puppet for Chuck, who was deadset on sabotaging his younger brother's law career. After Chuck's tragic demise, Howard sought to make amends with Jimmy, even offering him a prime position at HMM. Jimmy detests being patronized by his former boss and blames him for his brother's death, while Kim has always felt alienated by Howard.

Despite its critical acclaim, Better Call Saul stood in the shadow of its predecessor, Breaking Bad, a show people still can't stop talking about. Where the original AMC series made its name with jaw-dropping twists and heart-pounding intense stand-offs, its spin-off is more cerebral, focusing on intimate character dynamics methodically without any rush to catch up to the events of Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) rise to become a meth kingpin. Everything changed in "Plan and Execution," the last episode of the first half of the final season. With one equally thrilling and horrifying sequence, Better Call Saul no longer seemed like the inconsequential younger sibling to Breaking Bad, as Howard Hamlin's death elevated the unlikable character's sympathy and underscored the harrowing dark side to Jimmy's criminal enterprise with a level of cruel destruction unmatched even by its predecessor.

The Shock of Howard Hamlin's Death in 'Better Call Saul' Underlined Jimmy McGill's Destructive Nature

Close

Throughout Season 6 of Better Call Saul, Jimmy and Kim, indulging in their hobby of running cons on the side, sabotage Howard's character and reputation by making him resemble a cocaine-addicted hedonist soliciting prostitution. For Kim, she is trying to force a settlement on the long-running Sandpiper case. Jimmy, on the other hand, is happy to coordinate various pranks out of sheer resentment toward the respected lawyer who once looked down upon "Slippin' Jimmy," the unflattering moniker given to him by Chuck. Kim's associations with the cartel are catching up with her, as the presumed deceased Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) is on her tail seeking indiscriminate revenge against all parties. In the most untimely circumstances, Howard learns that Jimmy and Kim are behind the chicanery involving his sabotage and confronts them in their apartment just as Lalo makes an unexpected entrance. The bloodthirsty Lalo, inconvenienced by Howard begging for mercy, shoots him without pause, leaving him dead in the apartment.

Many viewers may have been perplexed by Howard's place on the show this late in the show's run, with the palace intrigue of the cartel intensified and the thorny relationship between Jimmy and Kim reaching its apex. With his tragic, if not uncalled-for, demise, Howard became emblematic of the Vince Gilligan universe, cautionary tales about pushing noble anti-heroism into total immorality. More so than Walter White, audiences felt comfortable rooting for Jimmy and Kim as Robin Hood-like vigilantes in the law world, spitting in the face of corporate overlords like Howard and Chuck. Unlike Heisenberg, the McGill-Wexler duo didn't peddle harmful substances or commit murder, they only conned unlikable folks. We were in the bag for them during their seriocomic character assassination of Howard, who we all felt had it coming. As a future episode title indicated, we, as well as the married attorney couple, thought it was all fun and games. That quickly changed when, in "Point and Shoot," the debut of the season's second half, Jimmy and Kim found themselves disposing of Howard's corpse and any evidence of foul play.

Howard Hamlin's Tragic Arc Is Realized in His Death Scene in 'Better Call Saul'

In a heartfelt turn by Patrick Fabian, Howard Hamlin's arc, beginning with him as the moral justification for Jimmy to bend all the rules in the lawbook and ending as a tragic symbol of his devil-may-care practice, is one of the most poignant in recent television history. For the most sardonic viewers tired of Howard getting in Jimmy's way, they would have proverbially wished that Salamanca would kill him off, and they could be free of his annoyances. As he becomes a victim of a personal vendetta and calculated professional sabotage by Jimmy and Kim, the series forces us to reckon with Howard's humanity. He, like Jimmy, has his demons — notably his estranged relationship with his wife and his guilt over Chuck's death. After six seasons of Jimmy stepping further into pure immorality, Howard looks less like a villainous obstacle and more like a hapless victim.

The tragic potency of Howard Hamlin's death is not just evident in the abruptness of the killing itself, and the innate cruelty of an innocent civilian being collateral damage in a cartel war, but also in its seismic impact on the trajectory of the Breaking Bad/Saul universe. In a world controlled by outlaws like Jimmy and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), it was the demise of an upstanding lawyer who forced everyone to bunker down and reconsider their morality. Kim was forced to flee and abandon her entire life, and Jimmy was left with no option besides transforming into Albuquerque's most notorious criminal lawyer. Within a few years, Walter White would be cooking crystal meth in a lab built upon the burial ground of Lalo Salamanca and Howard. His death ultimately didn't put an end to the bloodshed. It only paved the way for a new unscrupulous criminal mastermind to follow in Jimmy, or rather, Saul Goodman's path.

