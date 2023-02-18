Over six seasons, Better Call Saul told the story of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and the circumstances and personal choices that led him to become Saul Goodman, the ornery trickster of a lawyer who helped Breaking Bad’s Walter White (Bryan Cranston) commit his crimes. Odenkirk played Jimmy as a full and complex character surrounded by other equally multidimensional characters like Rhea Seehorn’s Kim Wexler. But Rome wasn’t built in a day, and it wasn’t built by just one man. In Jimmy’s case, his climbing to the top involved many scams chronicled over the course of the show, all illusion play and trickery fueled by videos and camera tricks. And Jimmy had the perfect team to help him — a trio of wily college film students.

Played by Josh Fadem, Julian Bonfiglio, and Hayley Holmes, the trio seems to just drop everything and come to help Jimmy whenever he asks them to, presumably because he pays them. One can imagine they’re not exactly swimming in cash as they slog through film school classes. Fadem is credited just as Camera Guy, Bonfiglio as Sound Guy, and Holmes as Makeup Girl, probably corresponding to their jobs on set. There’s never an introduction to these characters — you never see Jimmy meeting them or any explanation of their arrangement. They don’t even have names that the audience ever hears in the show (although they later appeared in a 6-episode "Filmmaker Training" promotional miniseries for Better Call Saul Season 6, where they are named Marshall, Phil, and Cheri, respectively). They’re just “there,” appearing as if from the aether. It’s really all the show needs in terms of a story for them, and is funnier that we never see any origins for them. There’s no need to ever expand the universe to explain these characters as the creators did for Saul.

RELATED: 'Better Call Saul' Is Everything You Want A Prequel Series To Be

Who Are the Members of the Camera Crew in 'Better Call Saul'?

Image via AMC

All three crew members in Better Call Saul seem to have a degree of moral flexibility to them. The first time we see them, it’s just the two guys helping Jimmy film in front of the rip-off parody billboard he made to try and get back at rival Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) for trying to get him, Jimmy, to stop practicing law under his own name. It looks like just a regular video shoot at first — then the guy taking the billboard "falls down" and Jimmy has to “save” him. It’s all staged. If the camera crew has any caveats, we don’t hear them.

Marshall (Camera Guy) is a sardonic downer, always ready with a sarcastic bit of snark. He takes pride in what he does. He’s an egotist, and he has reason to be — he runs a class on how to operate a video camera at a local community college, after all. As Jimmy says in Season 5’s “Wexler v. Goodman” episode, he thinks of the camera as “an extension of his body.” Cheri (Makeup Girl) is a sweet soul, generous — she won’t even take the money for her work that day when Jimmy is struggling financially in Season 3. She’s a member of a “college production of The Dark Crystal” in the final season, showing up in full elf costume, complete with pointed ears and orange-dyed skin. These details add humor and levity to Better Call Saul especially as it gets darker. Phil (Sound Guy) doesn’t make a fuss. He does his thing and that’s it. Keeps his head down. A good collaborator type.

What were they thinking when Jimmy paid them to sit in a room all day with the dozens of disposable flip phones to pretend to be a Louisiana church to get his friend Huell (Lavell Crawford) off some assault charges in the Season 4 episode “Coushatta”? When they cut and edited together the extreme slander-job Jimmy cooked up for bank CEO Kevin Wachtell (Rex Linn) in “Wexler v. Goodman,” they had to know this wasn’t a normal work day. But those paychecks from Jimmy were likely going to pay for their tacos and beer nights.

Jimmy's Camera Crew Is Another Example of Hard Work in 'Better Call Saul'

Image via AMC

Better Call Saul in general is a show about work, and for the camera crew, that’s all these things seemed to be — a paycheck. Where Breaking Bad was all about characters shirking the law completely, Better Call Saul shows us characters who at least sort of still operate in the world of our own humdrum workdays. They are all just trying to make it. They’re hustling and getting paid. And sometimes this leads them to do amoral things or skirt the edges of decency and what most of us would consider above-board work. Jimmy spends the whole show coloring outside the lines in terms of work, cutting corners and lying with no remorse. The camera crew is a smaller-scale version of that as they merely go along with his big scams without question.

Better Call Saul makes great entertainment out of simply showing people doing their jobs. It informs their characters. Jimmy’s hustling to sell drop phones in Season 4, and his various sly lawyerly schematics all throughout the show’s run depict his nature and personality. When Kim Wexler puts in extra hours in Season 2, calling potential clients on lunch breaks or in the stairwells at work to try and score a win for Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill, that shows who she is — her fortitude, her determination. There are many scenes of hapless fellow attorney Bill Oakley (Peter Diseth), along with tough-as-nails DA Suzanne Ericsen (Julie Pearl) doing their jobs. The scenes make the world richer and the show more entertaining to watch. These characters care about what they are doing, so Better Call Saul becomes a thing of fiery passion to watch.

Likewise, the camera crew is seemingly always ready to jump into a last-second production for Jimmy’s scam of the day, with fresh ordered pizza and camera shot lists and makeup kits and all.

Where Is Jimmy's Camera Crew Now?

Image via AMC

Maybe this is nothing for them. Maybe it’s all just stories from college they’ll tell their spouses in bed some night. Hushed tales of irreverence. “Remember that guy who we used to do those crazy videos for? Yeah. He became an international money laundering drug criminal. Crazy times.”

There is something of a turn to the frivolity of these characters in their final appearance in Season 6’s "Plan & Execution," which sees the tragic death of Howard Hamlin. The camera crew is helping Jimmy and Kim run a con on Howard to humiliate him and, as a bonus, settle the long slog of the Sandpiper Crossing case that will make Jimmy a millionaire once it's done with. Their plan involves faking photos of Jimmy bribing a judge, and lacing those photos with drugs to make Howard look like an insane drug addict after he touches them. Watching Jimmy with the eye dropper full of drugs, Camera Guy asks Jimmy with some rare concern what he's doing. Jimmy responds that Camera Guy doesn't need to know. It's the only time in the show any of these camera crew characters really question much beyond the logistics of the shoot. This in a way symbolizes the end of the comparative innocence of the rest of the show. From here on out, Saul will pursue darker avenues of crime and get involved in more serious trouble. The fun is over.

The viewer doesn’t see them again after “Plan & Execution,” so there’s no word on what they thought, if anything, about Saul’s turn into a full-fledged criminal during the Breaking Bad years. As they were not central characters to the story, the viewer is not privy to what happens to them later on. One can imagine, though. The three of them likely kept working on various film projects around Albuquerque. Documentaries about old blues musicians, low-budget dramas about infidelity and small-town malaise and coming-of-age tales, maybe some Shakespeare adaptations on local theater stages. Probably some commercials for local businesses to help pay the rent. Probably, they’re still not making a lot of money, but that is how it goes in the arts, even for those who spent time around Jimmy McGill.

'Better Call Saul' Was About the World It Created for the Viewers

Image via AMC

These characters are relatively small parts of the tapestry of Better Call Saul, but like many other brilliant, underrated characters in the Breaking Bad universe, they really add a lot in the manner of a good seasoning on a food dish. They have their distinct personalities and the writers work them in for an episode or two every season, with the precision and timing of a good comedy sketch. One reason both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul work is because the writers and directors crafted this whole world full of very easily identifiable signifiers that give the show a distinct personality. A big part of it is how the actors put in such meticulous, involved performances, helping to make the Breaking Bad-verse such a massive storytelling feat.

The show is full of characters like this — actors committing 110% to their parts, no matter how small. Dennis Boutsikaris as Rich Schweikart and Ed Begley Jr. as Clifford Main, both high- powered attorneys in Albuquerque, are doing seriously proficient work. These two could’ve easily been one note characters fading into the background, but they fit into a colorful and three-dimensional world and have definitive tics and personality traits. Schweikart is a little fussy, very neat, a cordial guy with a quiet voice — a boss who might be stern but mostly has a gentle touch. Main is staunch and old-school but a respectable kind of guy who plays his guitar to relax. He is a straight-shooter with whom you know where you stand. They are fully fleshed out characters. As real as anyone, except for the fact that they’re fictional.

The camera crew is the same way and is perhaps even more integral as they help steer Jimmy into his later life as a professional con man and money launderer. Those garish, iconic commercials from Breaking Bad didn’t come from nowhere — he got his start by palling around with the camera crew. While they’re just bit parts in the larger scheme of the story, their roles are among the reasons Better Call Saul is so great.