Jimmy McGill's (Bob Odenkirk) narcissistic tale of misadventures in Breaking Bad’s prequel, Better Call Saul, earned its highly anticipated closure a year ago. The audience (and critics) enthusiastically enjoyed the shrewdness of all six seasons, but such a complex show deserves a much deeper understanding of its intricate layers. Where did its inspirations come from? Did we really understand its hidden layers? What made us think that Jimmy was, actually, a decent person? How can we read his ambiguous character? Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's drama tends to be detailed and equivocal, yet there isn't even one element that seems to be indecipherable. By expanding the five most pivotal tropes bonded to Jimmy's character, it becomes apparent how the entire show was conscientiously executed.

Much of Better Call Saul's premise focuses on the consequences of Jimmy's/Saul's careless and self-centered actions. It's a moralité about the family's black sheep, who, insecure with low self-esteem and damaged by the relationship with his not-so-fair brother, Chuck (Michael McKean), decides to flout the law to achieve his aims. By any and all means, Jimmy wants to show everyone that he is "worthy" and capable of doing such a challenging job as being a lawyer. Where the opening episodes seemed to be a well-researched legal drama, the subsequent part of the series took a much darker turn. After gradually introducing the main characters (some of them returning from the previous show), the writers expanded Better Call Saul and introduced some substantial changes (a similar stratagem to the one from Breaking Bad). Jimmy's business became more and more crooked while he also made a transition to his denial-related persona, the eponymous Saul Goodman. Besides, the show's plot made us realize how Jimmy's deeds, once treated as fun and selfish amusement, had some eerie and indelible consequences.

Jimmy McGill's Arrogance Impacts Both Him and Everyone Else

Image via AMC

Following Kirk Douglas as Charles “Chuck” Tatum in Ace in the Hole from 1951 (probably one of Billy Wilder’s most unsettling feature films) is like watching a prequel for a universe created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. Although a sophisticated journalist, Tatum is characterized by an absolute emotional emptiness. We meet him while he is looking for a new topic for a newspaper he is working for in Albuquerque (the same place where Better Call Saul takes place). When he finally finds it, he capitalizes on a (practically) fatal accident of one of the workers, who gets stuck in the mine. Instead of quickly rescuing him, the opportunistic Tatum deliberately extends the rescue operation and the entire scheme leads to a (un)expected tragedy. From the very beginning, it sounds like an episode written by Gilligan and Gould. Is it possible that Chuck McGill exceptionally intelligent but “limited” (as Jimmy puts it in the series finale), got his name after Douglas’ character? In both shows and Wilder’s film, Albuquerque resembles a concrete desert rather than an actual American dream destination. It is such a forbidding place, that we all would rather call and order a dust filter for a Hoover Max Extract 60 Pressure Pro than stay there for even one day longer.

Just like in Tatum's earlier case, Jimmy’s predicament has always been there with him — such an inherent feature can bring harm not only to him but also to the people he loves. Jimmy wanted to be a lawyer par excellence, but there are no lawyers like that: everybody makes mistakes in this profession or has to be affected by a not-fully-efficient system. The only exception in achieving your goals at this job is breaking the law, as it helps you to readily win cases and hoodwink members of the jury. This is why Jimmy, from season to season, overacts and crosses the line too many times. Sardonically, Chuck’s insightful “prophecy” later resonated with his own death. Although Chuck commits suicide, the main reason is the exposure of his so-called sickness in the third season. Who was responsible for it? The answer is more than obvious.

Nonetheless, it is Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) who is the most tragic victim of Jimmy and his inexorable arrogance. Interestingly, Hamlin was the only character – probably in the whole BB and BCS universe – who actually tried to make some change. When blamed for Chuck’s death (Jimmy used Howard as a tool on which he could incriminate all his frustrations), he starts visiting a local psychologist, and one cannot forget to mention his deepening marital crisis; Howard sleeps on a mattress and any attempts to reconcile with his wife ends with a fiasco, like the nuanced scene where he makes her a coffee with a white heart, and she does not even notice. Hamlin is killed by Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) only because he has entered Jimmy's apartment to, at last, straighten out some of McGill's awful jokes. This situation proves that the show's plot strongly relies on a few domino effects; it's just like real life, for each of the actions there is a consequence. If it hadn't been for Jimmy's behavior, Hamlin would have survived in the show. Seemingly, it's all about arrogance: Jimmy has been able to prevent all those things, the whole of the encroaching endangerment. However, every time he just smoothly repudiated the fact that he was a cause of this tangible fatalism. Furthermore, such an interpretation can be taken further and applied to the timeline of Breaking Bad. If it wasn’t for Saul, other characters – like Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), Hank Schrader (Dean Norris), and Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada) – would still have been alive.

Jimmy McGill's Motivations Change Over the Course of the Series

Image via AMC

In one of the beginning episodes of Breaking Bad, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) tells Walter White (Bryan Cranston) that in more extreme situations, "You don't want a criminal lawyer... you want a criminal lawyer." This one memorable dialogue sets the scene for the incoming Saul Goodman persona. Although we haven't met him yet, we know that guy already "broke bad," just like Walter will — and, to continue this notion, Better Call Saul unequivocally explains what happened to Jimmy in the first place. It's an intelligible story about how Jimmy's motivations exacerbated his rather run-of-the-mill life and changed it forever.

Watching either Walter White or Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman “breaking bad” is painful, as they are not objectively bad people at the beginning of each show. After all, Odenkirk's Jimmy is a reasonable guy who wants to prove to his brother that he isn't such a crook and who also wants to help other people; these are his primary motivations. Yet, when he learns his brother's real attitude towards him — Chuck always despised him — and that he has a rather mercurial character, Jimmy modifies his reasons. His resentment grows, and it leads to Jimmy's hatred toward the entire world. In other words, he has his reasons why he decides to change his work methods. This leans into a dualistic interpretation of the show: Saul Goodman is a creation of Jimmy's defects, but such flaws have their sources in McGill's pathological relationship with Chuck, a lack of parental care, and the sort of steady solitude he has experienced throughout his adult life.

It takes some time for the viewer to understand Jimmy's real side; we need to wait until the show's final episode to learn about Jimmy's/Saul's true inner self. Here, Walter White, with his – unintentionally unnerving – manner of speaking, in the finale episode (and the last flashback) of the entire series, finally ascertains Saul’s diagnosis. Or, in other words, he utters a tiny thesis with which writers have galvanized the viewers for the last 62 episodes. Cranston’s character says to Saul, “So you were always like this” and a sudden medium close-up reveals Saul’s bafflement. Something that theoretically was supposed to be a question transforms itself into another Walteresque judgment (which is ironic when we think about Walter's personal fall). This is the very moment when McGill understands how his motivations have led to the downfall of his personal microcosm in Albuquerque. During those microseconds, Saul transits into Jimmy and starts understanding one crucial revelation (which has been an open secret for the audience): the world treated him badly, his brother was awful to him, and he has always been rather unlucky, but his propensity towards evil was his own. Jimmy McGill has always had a choice to change his "motivations" into something more righteous. Has he always been like this? No, and the show's final will prove both Walter and Chuck wrong. However, before that, there was a long-term denial.

Jimmy McGill Is In Denial About His Demons

Reading Jimmy McGill's denial in Better Call Saul is, somewhat, as simple as that. As we can easily guess, Saul Goodman is his diversion from the internal world of his ineffable emotions. There is a joke saying that men, instead of going to therapy, decide to spend the entire year traveling all around the world (thus, they can suppress their more extreme emotions). In Better Call Sal, Jimmy McGill, instead of making an appointment with a psychologist and, actually, dealing with his demons, decides to hide everything under his nasty Saul Goodman personae.

Frederick Nietzsche once stated that "wit is an epitaph of an emotion," and this quote aptly sums up everything that Jimmy does through Saul; in every witty remark, there is a concealed emotion, mostly pain, and repressed bitterness. Suffice it to say, Goodman is a witty and too-clever-to-be-legitimate lawyer and this method of working allows him to conceal Jimmy's own troubles and also get some more clients (who doesn't like Saul, right?). Every joke he tells functions like a defensive mechanism, which as well, more than paradoxically, gives him additional clients. Saul often sums up everything with an insouciant shrug or a slightly invasive sneer; he only listens to the things he wants to hear. By this, he starts living in his Albuquerquesque bubble.

Jimmy McGill represents a masterclass in gaslighting. His zeal seems to be with him wherever he goes: he cannot be met off guard, as someone might quickly use it against him. For instance, Jimmy – nearly Saul at this time – even denies the fact that he is probably the most responsible person for killing his very own brother. When Howard visits him and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) after the funeral, Jimmy shouts at Hamlin, utters some diatribes, and tells him directly that he is the one responsible for Chuck's downfall. Jimmy, steeped in lies and deception, instantly chooses to act in his Goodman-like persona and deny it; furthermore, he distorts the facts and makes Harry the culprit of his suffering and failures. Jimmy is complacent every time he hoaxes other people; lying is his best and most refined dexterity.

Even Saul’s nearly flamboyant suits (one can imagine some flowers on them, maybe some irises or orchids?) are also a part of his entire denial process. They are striking us as both kitschy and eye-catching, and they reflect his newly created personality: it's all pretense, but it ultimately gives him some respect and actual income. Unusually, because of those clown suits, Jimmy (as Saul) is, finally, treated seriously, as he distances himself from his surname and his brother’s company’s legacy (it was a respectable law firm). His ill repute is tangible, but he does not care, as he has finally become someone important (at least for the people breaking the law). Maybe it was his smile and his colorful suits that made us think he is, in the end, a decent person.

Jimmy's Dreams Conflict With Kim's In Spite of Their Love

Image via AMC

Jimmy and Kim are one of the most interesting couples in modern TV because they both affect each other ambiguously. While Kim, at first, has a good influence on Jimmy, he encourages her to find her own Saul in her. When Jimmy learns that everything is going in an awful direction, she is the one who can't stop devoting herself to the art of deceit. They are simultaneously bringing themselves down, yet we know they are a great fit. At one point, they understand each other without any words. Kim and Jimmy have similar dreams and desires: the only element that differs is how they would like to achieve them.

At first, Kim finds Jimmy’s misfortune disheartening. She falls in love with a man named Jimmy, not Saul, as the former had some internal decency in him. However, Better Call Saul implies that have always had a thing for each other. There has been palpable chemistry, but they were not only mutually attracted to each other. The couple also enjoyed how their darker sides initially invigorated them, gave them the power to discover unknown territories, and change their once-tedious lives. Love motivates our (anti)hero to become a better person, but when it abruptly ends in the middle of Better Call Saul's last season, he completely breaks loose. Therefore, Kim is Jimmy's last resort. When she leaves, there is only one thing he can do: leave Jimmy behind and devote himself to Goodman's alter ego.

On the other hand, Better Call Saul tries to maintain some humanity in both lovers. When Jimmy disappears in the desert with Mike in Season 5, the first thing Kim does (after revealing her more emotional side, which is a rarity) is visit Lalo Salamanca in prison; it is the worst tactical move she could have made, as she reveals her identity and shows Lalo that even such a crook like Goodman has a weak spot in his life. This decision will have some horrendous consequences in the future. Furthermore, Kim, presumably, knows about it, but her fear is stronger than reasonable thinking, and all of this happens because of her feelings for her new husband — is it romantic? In all this dark wickedness, writers still were able to implement some romanticism. Additionally, their relationship strengthened Jimmy's likability, as we rooted for both of them.

Jimmy Finally Tries to Atone for His Past Actions

Image via AMC

Time has shown, nevertheless, that Chuck was right about Jimmy all along. But, there was one crucial exception: his older brother had always said that his little brother would never change; an inaccurate prediction. Jimmy always wanted to be perfect, either to achieve the previously mentioned excellence or just to prove to himself that he will never end the way his father did many years ago (Jimmy's dad was used by his clients and was mocked by other town folks). One can tell Jimmy, at all costs, wants to escape the fate of his clumsy and gullible father. Saul’s (or now Jimmy’s) recantation of the forthcoming faith leads him in even worse directions. During the last episodes, Jimmy is no longer complacent with his life choices – he understands that by changing his father's path, he made himself an outlaw.

There’s something deeply honorable about Jimmy in Better Call Saul’s final cigarette-smoking scene. He understands that maybe, for the first time in his entire life, he did something purely right. When Jimmy admitted all of his past sins, he did his last con; this time towards himself. Yet, simultaneously, he also acknowledged to himself that he was responsible for all the aforementioned deaths and destruction. However, admitting those truths was the only way for him to show Kim there is still something virtuous in him, something that she falls in love with in the first seasons of the show. He confesses to everything and because of that, Jimmy knows that he's won for the first time in his life. In the end, Jimmy McGill goes to prison, but what is an 86-year sentence compared to the loving affection of the person you have always truly treasured?

Why does Jimmy not leave Albuquerque, when he still had a chance? Because he wants to finish what he had started, and, on top of that, as Saul, he was fueled by the new, danger-ridden life, by the pure adrenaline, to which he was addicted. Leaving meant starting everything all over again, so, in his mind, there was no place for such a scenario. Jimmy McGill was never going to be a hero, but we still cherish Odenkirk's character and try to understand his mind nevertheless.