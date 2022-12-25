Sometimes, characters can take twists and turns even the actors portraying them don't anticipate, as Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul, found out. Seehorn fully expected her character, Kim Wexler, to be killed off at some point in the series, but things turned out quite differently.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Seehorn revealed that she had no idea if her character would make it to the end of the series run, and she fully expected to, as said in the movie The Godfather, sleep with the fishes. "At some point, I started having storylines that weren't just ancillary to Jimmy [McGill], and I was thrilled, but I honestly didn't dare to dream." Seehorn continued by saying she flipped through scripts with her costar, Patrick Fabian, and Seehorn would be surprised to see her character wasn't dead. It was a relief, because she remarked, "It just became a thing of, 'I don't want to get out of this sandbox.' It's the best writing, the best character, and the best people."

To be completely fair, Seehorn's expectations for Kim Wexler's death were founded. As Better Call Saul is a prequel series to Breaking Bad, certain characters' fates in Better Call Saul were already revealed and known in Breaking Bad. Kim Wexler's character was created specifically for Better Call Saul and did not have a presence in Breaking Bad, as such expecting Kim to die was a reasonable thought process. Bob Odenkirk, who plays the titular character, also guessed incorrectly about his character's fate, initially believing he would go out in a blaze of glory. After being sworn in, Saul confesses everything he did on Breaking Bad. He also offers another confession, admitting he was responsible for sabotaging his brother's career. Saul eventually ends up in prison, and is at peace with the decisions he made.

Both Odenkirk and Seehorn both guessed wrong about their character's fates. We wonder if fans of the show also thought Saul would get away with everything or if Kim would end up dead. Either way, it's a surprise, and all the revelations are a fitting way to wrap up the series. But even though Better Call Saul is now over, don't fret. You'll soon be able to see Seehorn in new series from Vince Gilligan (creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul), and Odenkirk is set to appear in the upcoming series Straight Man on AMC.

