You may have rights afforded to you by the Constitution, as wise-cracking lawyer Saul Goodman notes, but one thing Better Call Saul doesn't have is a trophy case full of Emmys. The AMC legal drama ended its six-season run with a total of 53 nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards, but did not win any of them. This streak of losing was continued at the 75th Emmy Awards, where Better Call Saul was up for seven trophies but lost out on them all.

The show was up for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Bob Odenkirk, who stars as Goodman, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, two Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series nods, Sound Mixing, Short Form Comedy, and Picture Editing. This marked the seventh straight Emmy Awards in a row in which Better Call Saul was nominated for Outstanding Drama. The series was up against stiff competition this year in an Emmys that was dominated by FX's The Bear, HBO's Succession, and Netflix's Beef.

Co-created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, Better Call Saul served as a prequel to the widely successful crime drama Breaking Bad. The series followed the misadventures of Goodman, who is actually a con-man named Jimmy McGill. He fronts as Goodman, a conniving lawyer who ends up getting mixed into a criminal web set a number of years before he meets his eventual drug kingpin and Breaking Bad partner, Walter White (Bryan Cranston). The series also stars a number of familiar faces from the original show, including Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks. Also starring in the show are Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, and Tony Dalton. Odenkirk produced the series, while executive producers included Gilligan, Gould, Michael Morris, Diane Tatlock, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, and Gordon Smith.

'Better Call Saul' Couldn't Replicate 'Breaking Bad's Success

While Better Call Saul was unable to win any Emmys during its run, Breaking Bad did not have that problem. While both shows received massive critical acclaim, Breaking Bad is widely considered one of the greatest television shows of all time, and its Emmy victories seem to back that up. The series was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series five times, winning once. Cranston was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor six times, winning four of them. Aaron Paul, who played White's partner Jessie, was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor five times, winning three.

