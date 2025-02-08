Even the most passionate Breaking Bad fans had to be slightly skeptical of the prospect of making a spin-off series based on Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), the "criminal" lawyer who helped Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) expand their meth empire in the Vince Gilligan series. After all, Saul, along with his special services that got Walt and Jesse out of countless dire circumstances, was more or less a source of comic relief, aided by Odenkirk's background in sketch comedy as a writer and performer. Unless Better Call Saul leaned into Saul's comedic roots and veered into being a half-hour sitcom, how could Gilligan's follow-up, co-created by Breaking Bad writer Peter Gould, match the dramatic stakes and complex characterization of the rise of Heisenberg? In an era where television upended all artistic expectations, Better Call Saul, which celebrates the tenth anniversary of its premiere today, outmatched Breaking Bad by carving out its own path.

'Better Call Saul' Escaped the Shadow of 'Breaking Bad'

Premiering about 18 months after Breaking Bad concluded, Better Call Saul had tremendous shoes to fill on AMC, especially since the channel's other prestige drama, Mad Men, was wrapping up imminently. While each season's prologue would depict an incognito Saul working at a Cinnabon in Nebraska following the fatalistic conclusion of Breaking Bad, the series is a prequel set years before Walter White was diagnosed with cancer and when Saul Goodman was Jimmy McGill, a low-level attorney hustling for clients through illicit means and managing his thorny relationship with his older brother, Chuck (Michael McKean) and colleague and future wife, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn).

From the beginning, Better Call Saul immediately established itself as an independent entity. Perhaps to the detriment of its overall viewership, the series, which featured Breaking Bad alum Jonathan Banks as ex-cop and fixer Mike Ehrmantraut and Giancarlo Esposito as meth kingpin Gus Fring, refrained from an endless barrage of fan service and callbacks to its predecessors. For the viewers who abandoned the spin-off after holding their breath too long to see a cameo by Hank Schrader (Dean Norris), they missed out on some of the finest character development and moral quandaries of cable television's golden age. As the series progressed, the heart of the show resided in the layered dynamic between Jimmy and Kim, who were both dramatic foils and complementary lovers. Furthermore, when the show pivoted back to the cartel storyline, involving Mike, Gus, and newcomer Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), they gradually felt more obligatory and distant from the core narrative.

'Better Call Saul' Didn't Rush the Evolution of Its Lead Character