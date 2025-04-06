From 2008 to 2013, Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad ran on AMC. To this day, it's still remembered as the single greatest drama TV show in the history of the medium. When a prequel/spin-off created by Gilligan and Peter Gould was announced, fans didn't know what to expect. How to follow up the greatest show in history with something that lives up to its quality? Somehow, Better Call Saul did so with ease.

There are plenty of reasons why Better Call Saul can also be counted among the greatest TV shows ever made. Fantastic performances, fascinating characters, and gripping storylines are but a few. On top of that, like all great series do, it has some unforgettable lines of dialogue. From the quotable to the funny to the deep, the show's best quotes are masterclasses in writing good dialogue for television.