‘Better Call Saul’ Sets New Season Premiere Date, Reveals Teaser, New Images

0

Remember when Saul Goodman was the comic relief on Breaking Bad? On his spinoff show, not so much. For four seasons, Better Call Saul has dove deep into the fractured psyche of one Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), whom we know to eventually become Saul Goodman, Walter White’s morally dubious lawyer on Breaking Bad. And while the show initially began with a somewhat lighter, even optimistic tone, it has since sank further and further into darkness and sadness. Now, AMC has announced the premiere of season five, alongside a brand new teaser and first-look images. And based on the haunted look of every character, we ain’t getting lighter any time soon.

Season 5 looks to collapse the timeline between Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad even further, with Jimmy deciding to change his name full-time to Saul Goodman, and familiar faces like Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Mike (Jonathan Banks), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Huell (Lavell Crawford) continuing to make life complicated for Jimmy/Saul — not to mention his ongoing complications with Kim (Rhea Seehorn). Better Call Saul is one of peak TV’s finest dramas, breaking the spinoff curse with a uniquely rich look at incredibly drawn and performed characters. And season five looks to lift its highs up even higher.

Better Call Saul returns for its fifth season February 23, 2020 — with its second episode airing just one day later on February 24. Check out the official teaser, synopsis, and a litany of first-look images below. For more Breaking Bad spinoff goodies, here’s our review of Netflix’s El Camino. Plus, check out our interview with Giancarlo Esposito, and our review of the last season.

