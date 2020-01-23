‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer Previews the Beginning of the End

AMC has released the first teaser trailer for Better Call Saul Season 5, just a week after announcing that the show’s sixth season will be its last. The Breaking Bad prequel series has chronicled the slow transformation of lawyer Jimmy McGill into the sleazy Saul Goodman we meet in Breaking Bad, with Bob Odenkirk delivering a wonderfully layered and ultimately tragic performance of a guy who’s constantly on the verge of making the right decision.

This Season 5 teaser doesn’t reveal too much, but fans will remember that the end of the fourth season found Jimmy pretty fully inhabiting the role of Saul Goodman and leaving any semblance of doing “the right thing” behind. In Season 5, it appears that Jimmy/Saul will have to reconcile his newfound path with his relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn, who doesn’t get enough praise for her terrific performance in this show).

I’ll be curious to see how things progress in Season 5, and how it sets up the show’s final season and ultimate transition into Breaking Bad territory. Production on Season 6 gets underway next month, and it will consist of 10 episodes instead of the show’s traditional eight.

Check out the Better Call Saul Season 5 teaser trailer below. The series returns on AMC on February 23rd.