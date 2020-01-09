Watch Jimmy Bring the Power to the People in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Teaser

0

AMC just released the first video teaser and the official Season 5 poster in anticipation of the upcoming new season of Better Call Saul. Described as “explosive”, the fifth season will premiere Sunday, February 23rd at 10:00 p.m. ET/9c and continue the next night on Monday, February 24th, with an encore presentation of the season premiere at 7:45 p.m. ET/6:45c followed by the season’s second episode in its regular timeslot at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c. All of that BCS goodness follows more than a month’s worth of a Breaking Bad marathon on AMC, which will also host the TV world premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

In the 10-episode Season 5 of Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit. The video teaser offers fans a glimpse of what exactly that might look like. It’s short, but it packs a lot of style into a precious few seconds. Gone are Jimmy McGill’s attempts to play by the time-honored traditions and practices of respected lawyers; in their place are his newly renovated trappings and services as provided by his alter ego, Saul Goodman. Could this be the beginning of the (beginning of the) end for McGill?

The series also stars Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Tony Dalton, and is executive produced by co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould, co-creator Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz. The premiere arrives Sunday, February 23rd, so put it on your calendars now!

Watch the teaser trailer for Season 5 of Better Call Saul below: