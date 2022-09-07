Season 6 of Better Call Saul is getting a Blu-ray and DVD release this December, as Screen Rant reveals. The season brought an end to the story of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a con artist who tries to become a lawyer, only to transform into the crooked legal defender Saul Goodman. The series is a spinoff of Vince Gilligan’s Breaking Bad and also serves as a prequel for many of the main series characters.

Better Call Saul ended this August when AMC aired the 63rd and final episode of the acclaimed prequel. Jumping from past to present and future, Better Call Saul expanded the Breaking Bad universe while still holding strong as its own story. Season 6 was particularly impactful, as the story reached its end and fans learned the final fate of their favorite characters. Besides being an audience success, the last season of Better Call Saul was also critically acclaimed, snatching seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Odenkirk, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Rhea Seehorn. This confirms that Season 6 of Better Call Saul is the perfect addition to your disc collection.

As with every good disc released, the Blu-ray and DVD versions of Season 6 of Better Call Saul comes with lots of goodies for fans. Besides featuring deleted scenes and outtakes, there are commentary tracks included in every episode, allowing the audience to enjoy the series while hearing what the cast and crew have to say about each scene. The disc release of the final season also comes with featurettes that takes us behind the scenes, so we can learn more about how this wonderful show was put together.

Image via AMC

Better Call Saul is executive produced by series creators and writers Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan alongside Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris. Along with Odenkirk, the cast of the show includes Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Better Call Saul Season 6 comes to Blu-ray and DVD on December 6. Check out the full list of bonus features and our interview with star Odenkirk about Season 6 and the fate of Saul Goodman below:

BLU-RAY™ SPECIAL FEATURES

Series Adjourned: Saying Goodbye to Saul

Fear and Loathing in Omaha: The World of Gene Takavic

"Wine and Roses" - Casa Goodman

Deleted Scenes

Outtakes

Commentaries on Every Episode

Easter Eggs

Training Videos

American Greed

DVD SPECIAL FEATURES