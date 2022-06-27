The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul will feature a cameo appearance by Carol Burnett, who will play the role of Marion. The beloved show is in good hands with Burnett, as she has a massive six Emmy Awards under her belt. Burnett said of the project, “I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show.”

As the series comes to a close, more appearances will be made, including Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who will be playing their familiar characters of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. The final six episodes of the Sony Pictures Television production will air starting on July 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. The highly anticipated series finale will grace viewers' screens beginning on August 15. The difficult journey and metamorphosis of the show's main figure, Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk, from a flawed character into criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman will be wrapped up in the final episodes.

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul was split into two installments by Sony Pictures Television, aiming for an elongated rollout of the show’s end. The first half of its last season drew in massive audience numbers and made it the third cable drama in the present broadcast season’s key demos. Additionally, the show produced the number one spot for driving acquisition in history for the streaming platform, AMC+. More than 2.2 million viewers tuned in to the series’ mid-season finale, which aired in the middle of May, to watch how the complex scheme created by characters Kim, portrayed by Rhea Seehorn, and Jimmy McGill turned out. Viewers were not disappointed, as a heart-pounding episode ensued.

The executive producers of the prequel to Breaking Bad and the story of the former con artists’ arc to redemption are Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris. Along with Odenkirk and Seehorn, the cast of the show includes Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito.

As per data from ListenFirst, Better Call Saul has formed more than 17 million engagements on social media ever since its premiere episode. This makes it the leading broadcast and cable television drama for fan interaction and organic searches as well as the top cable drama for social interactions and shares of its content.

The last half of the final season of Better Call Saul is a highly anticipated ending to not only Saul’s journey, but the preamble to Breaking Bad. It seems the appearance of Breaking Bad’s familiar faces will show the end of that story arc, and perhaps show a seamless transition into the adventures of Breaking Bad. The last installment of Better Call Saul premieres on July 11.