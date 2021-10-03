It’s all coming to an end but “it’s all good, man!” Here’s all you need to know about the final season of Better Call Saul.

In January 2020, Better Call Saul was renewed for a sixth and final season, meaning that it’s time to say goodbye to Jimmy McGill and his associates. A spin-off, prequel, and a sequel to Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s Breaking Bad, the AMC series explores the journey of Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill, from an ex-conman to an earnest lawyer to a greedy attorney. On his quest for success, he goes through a series of unsavory situations, a complicated love-life, befriends a morally challenged and retired police officer, and gets involved with a Mexican drug cartel.

Read on to get all the details about the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul.

How Many Episodes Are There in Better Call Saul Season 6?

The upcoming sixth season of Better Call Saul is expected to have 13 episodes. The show’s creators have announced that this will be the largest number of episodes per season of the show, as all the previous seasons (from Season 1 to 5) were 10 episodes.

Also, the AMC series will end one episode ahead of its parent show Breaking Bad, which ran for five seasons and had a total of 62 episodes. Better Call Saul’s total episode count comes up to 63.

If you are looking for the episode titles of the final season, then you might be disappointed, as there has been no official announcement of the titles yet. But we'll update this article with the list as soon as it's available.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Trailer

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Better Call Saul Season 6 yet. However, since filming is in process and is expected to wrap up soon, there’s a pretty good chance that we might be seeing some clips or a proper official trailer in the coming days (or months). So, stay tuned for more updates and watch this space as we bring you teasers, trailers, and more info as and when they are released.

Earlier, when the sixth season of Better Call Saul was announced in January 2020, it was scheduled to air in 2021. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions that were imposed, the production process was delayed. In February 2021, AMC confirmed that the final season would most likely be released in the first quarter of 2022. However, there is no confirmed date for the release so far. And when it does eventually make it to screens, all 13 episodes of Better Call Saul Season 6 will be released weekly. That said, consider this to be tentative — it’s possible that Season 6 won’t be out until mid-2022.

Who Does the Better Call Saul Season 6 Cast Include?

All the major characters from the previous seasons of Better Call Saul will reprise their roles and have been confirmed for the sixth and final season. The cast list is headlined by Odenkirk, (of course) as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic. Other main cast members include Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin, Michael Mando as Nacho Varga, Giancarlo Esposito as Gus/Gustavo Fring, and Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca.

Apart from this list, some of the other cast members from the previous seasons might be returning to the final season. For instance, we might see Mark Margolis as Hector Salamanca, Maximino Arciniega as Domingo "Krazy-8" Molina, Kerry Condon as Stacey Ehrmantraut, Juliet Donenfeld as Kaylee Ehrmantraut, Steven Bauer as Don Eladio Vuente, Jeremiah Bitsui as Victor, and Javier Grajeda as Juan Bolsa, among others.

Who Are the Confirmed Characters in Better Call Saul Season 6?

Since the timeline of Better Call Saul Season 6 is nearing that of Breaking Bad, it’s natural for fans to expect some crossover of characters from the flagship show. So far, in all the five seasons, we have seen a few cameos from Breaking Bad tying the stories together. That includes characters like Steve Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada), Ed the Disappearer (Robert Forster), Gus Fring’s confidants Victor (Jeremiah Bitsui) and Tyrus (Ray Campbell), Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz), and Gale Boetticher (David Costabile) the chemist. Then-DEA Agent Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) also made a major appearance in Season 5 and it’s possible that he might make a comeback.

Now, does that mean that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman might also make an appearance? Unfortunately, no. Or at least there is no official announcement yet. So, let’s say, probably not. But one can always hope and you never know what surprises the final chapter of Jimmy McGill’s story might reveal.

Having said that, these are the confirmed characters for the upcoming sixth and final season of Better Call Saul:

Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk) – a conman-turned-lawyer from Albuquerque who strives to make it big in the legal business, with whatever it takes. Season 6 will explore his journey as Saul Goodman and what leads him into becoming Gene Takavic.

Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) – a retired cop with a questionable moral compass (he has his reasons) who becomes a bodyguard and a private eye, and finally ends up as a fixer for a Mexican drug cartel. He and Jimmy have a very strange yet friendly relationship.

Rhea Seehorn’s Kim Wexler is definitely the character to look out for in the final season. She is the love of Jimmy’s life and now his wife. Season 5 saw Kim have a 360-degree turn of character and becoming what was most unexpected of her. Season 6 will probably decide her fate.

Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), managing partner at Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill and Jimmy and Kim’s ex-boss. Also Jimmy’s nemesis (sort of). He is sharp, blunt, and an opportunist, or so we think until he gets harassed by Jimmy and Kim as payback. Will the final season see a new and improved Howard or a crushed one? Time will tell.

Giancarlo Esposito plays Gus/Gustavo Fring, a character that is so layered that one isn’t sure if he is good or bad. With a cover of a fast-food chain, Gus runs a thriving narcotics empire, with complicated ties to the Salamancas. His only real goal is to wipe his competitors out as revenge for past grievances.

Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) is the nephew of gang lord Hector Salamanca and the cousin of Tuco, Leonel, and Marco. He runs the family drug business after Hector suffers a stroke. After a failed shootout attempt on him by Gus’s men in Season 5, Lalo is a man on a mission and he is on fire.

Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), an ambitious member of the Salamanca gang and Tuco Salamanca’s close aide. The last we see him is in Mexico, trying to escape Lalo’s estate and save himself from Lalo’s wrath, after having betrayed the boss to his would-be killers. But can he make it out alive?

When Is Better Call Saul Season 6 Filming?

In April 2020, it was reported that the filming for the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul would begin that September, but due to the pandemic restrictions, the production was postponed. Filming for the upcoming season finally started in March 2021 in New Mexico, though production faced a major obstacle after Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on set at the end of July 2021. (Having recovered, he returned to work at the beginning of September.)

When Is Better Call Saul Season 6 Set?

The main story of Better Call Saul is set in the mid-2000s and spans a few years. Every season opens with a black and white flash-forward to a future period when Saul Goodman is known as Gene Takavic. Better Call Saul Season 5 takes place in the spring of 2004, with the finale set around late June.

If we connect the timelines of this show with that of Breaking Bad, then there’s a four-year gap, since Breaking Bad begins in the fall of 2008. So, it looks like the story of Better Call Saul Season 6 will be set anytime between late 2004 or early 2005 to late 2008, before and after Jimmy takes on the identity of Gene Takavic and moves to Omaha, Nebraska.

What Is Better Call Saul Season 6’s Story?

From Season 1 to Season 5, Better Call Saul explores the complex yet fascinating backstory of small-time lawyer Jimmy McGill. By Season 5, he has fully transformed himself into an ambitious and greedy attorney, rebranding himself as Saul Goodman, while dealing with the repercussions those choices have for his personal relationships.

All the previous seasons have shown glimpses of Jimmy’s future, in which he flees to Omaha and becomes a manager at Cinnabon, calling himself Gene Takavic. So, it’s most likely that the final season will follow the events that lead Jimmy to become Gene.

Then there’s Kim Wexler’s story. Once an idealist lawyer, Kim has had something of a change of character recently. By the end of Season 5, Jimmy and Kim are married and Kim concocts a scam to make some big money out of a case. So far, fans have been worried about her safety but it looks like she has a big game planned. Will she die or go to prison? Or will she actually get to drive off into the sunset? We’ll just have to wait and see.

On the other side of the line are Nacho, Lalo, and Gus. Nacho’s plan to get Lalo killed in his own estate in Mexico by joining forces with Gus seemed to have backfired in the Season 5 finale. It’s most likely that both Lalo and Gus will be looking for Nacho, which means his days may be numbered. And how will all this affect Jimmy’s life? No one knows. We know for sure that he survives, since he reappears in Breaking Bad, but how long will he be able to keep up his game? Or will Slippin’ Jimmy finally slip into a void?

Season 6 will possibly be a resolution to all these puzzles. And we can’t wait to find out.

