Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 6 finale of Better Call Saul.The closing moments of the Better Call Saul series finale, with an episode title that couldn’t be more appropriate than “Saul Gone,” played out like the final refrain of the saddest love song; a quiet coda to cap off seven years of slip-ups and smoke breaks between the show’s most sedulous characters in Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler (the incomparable Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn). The series by this point had already tied up most (if not all) of the biggest questions we had for the Breaking Bad prequel, with the only one left to answer being what happens to the silver-tongued criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in the post-Bad monochrome world. Could he sweet talk the world into getting what he wants, or would the karma from his past mistakes come back and rear its head in his plans one last time? The result is a little of both, and for a character as complex as Jimmy/Saul/Gene Takovic, it couldn’t have ended any other way.

It’s funny in that Vince Gilligan way that the last episode of a prequel series would revolve around the idea of going back in time, with the “Where would you go if you had a time machine?” discussion being the focal point of each flashback scene. They’re a perfect way to convey who these characters were at their core and, in the case of Saul/Gene’s current shenanigans, made for fitting character moments of a man who refused to back down from his own path, destructive as it was. When Mike (Jonathan Banks) laments that he would undo all the bad in his life to prevent his son’s death, Saul hides from sharing sympathy and wishes he could’ve rivaled Warren Buffett. Where Walter White (Bryan Cranston) ignores his regrets about leaving Jesse (Aaron Paul) and chooses to soak in his bitterness about Gray Matter (a final horah from Gilligan and co-creator Peter Gould in making Walt a character you *shouldn’t* like), Saul continues to hide his feelings and brings up a slip-and-fall from his Cicero days. And when his brother Chuck (Michael McKean) suggests that he could change the direction in his life if he really wanted to, Saul doesn’t think he should, given that Chuck never changed his. Saul’s path was his own. It wasn’t the easiest or the least hurtful path, but it was a road he was okay going on. Where it was for the money or for himself or to spite the people who he believed to disregard him, the part of Saul Goodman never wanting to change was always inside Jimmy McGill. Saul was always inherently selfish and lacked the empathy that made Jimmy so likable, a quality that ultimately outweighed the years of greed when it needed to the most.

Image via AMC

RELATED: 'Better Call Saul's Penultimate Episode Gives Kim Wexler the Swan Song She Deserved

Following the tense encounter with his frightened victim Marion (a very welcomed Carol Burnett), the chase for the police to arrest Gene goes about as well as one could expect (i.e. not at all) with the former Cinnabon manager getting caught in a dumpster. After letting his staff know that he’s just never coming back there, he asks for another phone call to his new co-counsel, the now easily-persuaded Bill Oakley (Peter Diseth). Fans of the show may have already given up on the fact that there’s no redemption in store for Saul, but it’s at this point in the finale where Gould and Gilligan are practically doubling down on that with the sudden (and doubly-welcomed) inclusion of Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt), a character who we didn’t get hear much from after the events of Breaking Bad’s “Ozymandias.”

The version of Marie that we get here is a woman who is still grieving, and still angry over the lies and tragedy that loomed over her family; who verbally goes for the throat on the man who helped orchestrate the untimely death of her husband (a moment that works as a justified inclusion and a sound end to the debate of watching this show before Breaking Bad). But Saul is having none of it. This isn’t how they get him, and counters her grief with a plea deal so profound it would make Cochran quake, confessing to everything he knows in an attempt to shave his sentencing down from life plus 190 to a measly seven-and-a-half (and a cozy cell block with a golf program, no less). He gives the authorities everything except one: that being his knowledge of Kim’s involvement with Howard Hamlin’s (Patrick Fabian) murder, a confession that she admitted to his widow shortly before he could. It’s at this point where we as an audience would believe that Saul couldn't do anything else should he risk Kim’s future. Despite their rocky divorce and upsetting phone call, she is still the one person he could never put in harm's way, until he seemingly does when he asks Oakley to negotiate one last plea bargain that would involve her, with him knowing quite well of the possible civil suit that’s in her way. Saul is seemingly too far gone, but that’s because Slippin’ Jimmy has one more thing to say in his stead.

Image via AMC

The climax of “Saul Gone” had to take place in the courtroom. Much like how Breaking Bad had to cap off its finale with its expected dose of gun-toting action, Better Call Saul needed its action to be in the form of words in a room full of lawyers, like the series always was. And one would be lying straight to your face if it didn’t feel anything short of epic. Would Saul give up the one person who’s always looked out for him? Was there really more that he needed to say? And there was, but not from Saul Goodman. Jimmy confesses to all the crimes he was accused of and more, and even absolves Kim from her potential civil suit by telling the court that she was never involved in Hamlin’s death. We get seven years of a stubborn emotionless wall crumbling down here, as Jimmy McGill finally lets out his regrets about hurting his brother and leading him to his eventual suicide. He gave the world the slip for a brief moment, but when it came down to the fate of Kim Wexler, a woman he always admired, he decided that the game just wasn’t worth it.

It’s hard to talk about this series without acknowledging the impact Kim had on the show, with her can-do attitude and genuine compassion for helping others in legal trouble (something that the finale hints she’ll return to) being the inspiration for the goodness that lied within Goodman. Jimmy McGill cared about the money, that’s not up for debate, but he also cared about helping people who were in need of it. The American greed he held as a criminal lawyer would’ve never been enough to sell out the only person who wanted to help him and, at the last possible second, he had to do what was right by her.

Image via AMC

Jimmy McGill, like all of us, can never go back in time (something that Walter coldly lays out to him). The only thing we can do is move forward and accept the lives we live in now, as seen by his sentencing to 86 years in Montrose surrounded by criminals who have nothing but respect for their favorite criminal attorney. We can’t change the mistakes we made in the past, but we can at least stay optimistic about the future, something he implies to Kim during their one last smoke break together. It’s up for interpretation whether the two actually believe that he can get out earlier with good behavior, but it makes for a touching moment for a couple who always kept their heads up in the face of hardship. Jimmy McGill, from an ethical standpoint, saved the day over Saul Goodman, and Kim Wexler has a somewhat-new lease on life. They were lovers on similar paths of destruction, and one knew when to bail while the other couldn’t stop having fun. Perhaps they always knew this about each other, but out of all the regrets we’ve seen shared in this hour of television, and for as bittersweet as their resolution would be, that time they had together wouldn’t have been something they’d use a time machine for.