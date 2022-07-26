While Better Call Saul follows Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) as he turns into the crooked lawyer Saul Goodman, the series also shows us glimpses of the future, explaining what happened to the beloved character after the events of Breaking Bad. So far, we've only had glimpses of Saul’s new life as Gene Takavic, the manager of a Cinnabon store in a mall in Omaha, Nebraska. However, in one more unexpected turn, Season 6, Episode 10, "Nippy," is placed entirely in the future, showing how Gene comes up with a plan to keep this identity a secret after being spotted by an Albuquerque admirer. No one saw this time jump happening, especially since Episode 9 also ended with the heart-breaking departure of Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), Saul’s greatest love and partner in crime.

While we are all excited to learn how Better Call Saul will connect with Breaking Bad, bringing Bryan Cranston’s Walter White and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman back, Episode 10 takes a detour to show us how, even in hiding, Gene never stopped being Saul. After everything that happened and all the damage he’s done, Saul still feels the thrill of the hunt when he marks his targets and plans a perfect crime. And by the end of Episode 10, there’s no doubt something inside Saul got broken for good a long time ago, as his biggest joy in life is feeling smart by tricking others. So, while we wonder where Better Call Saul will take us next week, let’s recap everything that happened in "Nippy."

Saul Is Back

The last we saw Gene was in Season 5’s premiere. In Season 4, Gene has a heart attack and ends up in a hospital. On his way home, he gets into a cab with an Albuquerque Isotopes air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror. Gene is afraid the cab driver, Jeff (Don Harvey in Seasons 4 and 5, Pat Healy in Season 6), could have recognized him from his Saul Goodman days and decides to get out of the cab as soon as possible. In Season 5, we are taken to the mall during Gene’s lunch break when Jeff returns, claiming he’s certain Gene is actually Saul Goodman and bullying the former lawyer to repeat his famous TV line: “Better call Saul!” Jeff also indicates he’ll be in touch with Gene, threatening to blow his cover. At first, Gene is desperate and decides to call Ed Galbraith, the Disappearer (Robert Forster), a man who can give anyone a new identity in a distant place. However, at the last moment, Gene hangs up the phone and decides to take care of the issue alone.

Season 6 finally reveals what Gene decided to do to ensure he could keep his new life instead of running away once more. As the episode starts, we follow Marion (Carol Burnett), an elderly woman in an electric wheelchair doing groceries. On her way back home, Marion crosses paths with Gene as he’s hanging up posters for a lost dog named Nippy. As it turns out, Gene has blocked the sidewalk with snow, so he could convince Marion to allow him to help. Once he gets near the wheelchair, Gene also cuts a wire to make sure he would take the elderly woman all the way back home. Gene’s charming personality grants him an invitation for dinner, and when Marion’s son returns home from work, we finally understand what’s happening. As it turns out, Jeff is Marion's son, and Gene used his con artist skills to track down the bully and force him to back off.

Gene strikes a deal with Jeff, promising to show him how to get into the criminal game. In exchange, Jeff agrees to leave Gene alone after they complete their first successful robbery. Once they reach an understanding, Gene starts to plan his first coup in years. While he's gotten involved with Jeff for survival, it soon becomes clear how much Gene enjoys the opportunity. As soon as he returns home after meeting Jeff, Gene takes his precious pinky ring out of a box in the closet and puts it on his finger. For those who need a reminder, the ring belonged to Marco Pasternak (Mel Rodriguez), Jimmy’s scam artist friend who died in their youth. Putting the ring on is almost a ritual for Gene, as he immediately feels his confidence returning. And just like that, Saul is back.

Mutually Assured Destruction

After turning his gaze to a department store in the mall, Gene decides to charm the two security officers who work the night shift with Cinnabons from his store. At first, Gene pretends he wants to thank the security officer who helped him when he had a heart attack, but day after day, he comes back with fresh cinnamon buns and the promise of friendship. With his regular visits, Gene figures out when one of the guards leaves the security room to check out the mall and how long his partner takes to finish eating. Gene realizes he’ll only have a three-minute window to rob the department store. It'll be tight, but potentially very profitable.

Gene also visits the department store, using his steps to measure all the hallways and displays. With this detailed information in hand, Gene recreates the blueprint of the department store in real size, using nothing more than wood stakes and ribbons. Gene also uses the department store model to train Jeff, guiding him through the optimal path he must take to make a profit in three minutes.

When the day of the con arrives, a friend of Jeff pretends to make a delivery to the department store late at night. The big wooden box hides Jeff's supplies, and despite the store manager's protests, Gene is able to convince her to leave the crate there until morning. Gene, then, goes to the security room with the usual gifts. While Gene is distracting the guard with a delicious Cinnabon treat, Jeff steals expensive pieces of clothing as fast as possible. The plan goes smoothly until Jeff slips, hits his head, and passes out. Gene has to think quickly to keep distracting the guard while Jeff gets back on his feet — so he pretends to cry, talking about how he’s alone, with no family or friends. Even though Gene’s emotional outburst is an act, there’s something true about it, as Saul has indeed lost everyone he ever cared about. The guard tries to comfort Gene, and fortunately for everybody, Jeff soon wakes up, shoves the remaining clothing pieces inside the wooden crate, and hides in the bathroom until morning.

The next day, Gene meets with Jeff and his friend and threatens to expose the robbery if they ever get in contact with him again. Gene explains they used a truck from another state, turning their robbery into a federal crime, so if they ever get caught, they will spend the rest of their life in jail. Jeff's excitement about his first haul as a thief vanishes from his face as Gene explains his mutually ensured destruction politics. If Gene goes down, he'll also take Jeff with him, and the true mark for Gene's new con was Jeff all along.

With only three episodes before Better Call Saul reaches its end, we still don't know where the series is leading us. The next episodes could keep telling Gene's story in the future, go back to Saul's past, or even be placed simultaneously next to Breaking Bad, presenting beloved moments from a fresh perspective. Regardless, we'll be here next week with our eyes glued to the TV.

New episodes of Better Call Saul premiere on AMC every week.