When the charismatic criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) first appeared over 13 years in the eighth episode of season 2 of Breaking Bad, appropriately named "Better Call Saul," who could have known that this comedy relief side character would go on to not only be the center of one of the best prequel series of all time but also be the star of a series that stands with its predecessor amongst the greatest TV shows of all time. Now, as Better Call Saul the series reaches the end of its sixth and final season with only three episodes to go, the naming conventions come full circle as it has been revealed that the next episode airing this Monday will be called "Breaking Bad."

First noticed by AV Club, the name came from a Canadian TV listing site called TVPassport with the title being confirmed by AMC when AV Club reach out for confirmation. Along with the name of the episode, a brief description was also on the TV listing, which read, “The partners escalate their enterprise to new levels.” The name could be hinting at a number of different possibilities and as the series has shown, this inclusion of the Breaking Bad name is definitely more than just a simple nod to the acclaimed series that kicked off this universe back in 2008.

The previous episode, "Nippy," saw Gene, the former Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill, take part in a robbery of a clothing store at the mall that he works at in Omaha, Nebraska. While he and his partners got away with thousands of dollars worth of stuff, he decides to walk away from them, even coming across a colorful shirt and tie that would have easily fit in with his former alter ego's wardrobe before deciding to leave them on the rack. This referencing title could imply that Gene does decide to go back to his old slippin' ways or that it will have a close tie to the original series in a thematic or plot-relevant way.

With how the series has utilized time, mainly focusing on events prior to Breaking Bad but also having scenes and sequences that take place during and after the events of that series, we don't know where this episode will actually take place, so it is very possible that at least part of the episode takes place during the days of Heisenberg's meth empire. It has been confirmed that both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be making appearances in the final season, reprising their roles as Breaking Bad stars Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, and with where both those characters end up it would be difficult for them to appear within the post-Breaking Bad timeline.

With only three more episodes in the series, their appearances are imminent, especially following Gene's reference to a certain "50-year-old chemistry teacher" in the previous episode. While it is exciting to speculate where and what this important title could mean, currently it is just that: Speculation.

Along with Odenkirk, Part 2 of the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul includes an all-star cast that includes Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Better Call Saul is executive produced by series creators and writers Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan as well as Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.

Better Call Saul's next episode titled "Breaking Bad" will premiere this Monday, August 1, at 9 pm EST on AMC with two more episodes coming the following two weeks. The series finale will air on August 15, 2022. Check out a brief teaser trailer for the upcoming episode down below: