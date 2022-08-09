We only have one more episode of Better Call Saul left before the finale, in which Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) will have to face the consequences of his actions. But before that, Season 6, Episode 12, "Waterworks," helps to put all the pieces on the board, teasing the final demise not only of the crooked lawyer, but his former partner in life and crime Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). Partially focused on Kim, the episode explains where Saul’s ex-wife went during the events of Breaking Bad, and how the crimes she committed while she was still in Albuquerque forever changed her life.

Episode 12 underlines how the story is not over for Kim, who’ll also have to confront the criminal past she tried to leave behind. As for Saul, his days of escaping justice might be over after he got overconfident in his con artist skills. Finally, Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman makes another special appearance, connecting the universes of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad in unexpected ways. There’s a lot to unpack. So, while we wait for the series finale, let’s recap what happened in "Waterworks."

A Suburban Life

Episode 12 lets us know what kind of life Kim has been living since she left Albuquerque. After moving to Florida, Kim gets an administration job at Palm Coast Sprinklers, a big sprinklers manufacturing company. Her time as a lawyer has taught her how to handle complex documents, and she seems to be doing fine in her new position. Kim has a new man with whom she shares her home and a circle of friends that come over for a barbecue on the weekend. She also seems deeply afraid of making any decision and lets the people around her choose everything in her place. Even though Kim is leading a decent life, she doesn’t seem happy.

Episode 12 also reveals one of the mysteries left behind by the last episode. In Episode 11, Gene reaches out to Kim, trying to reconnect with his old love. We didn’t get to hear their conversation last week, but Episode 12 shows exactly why Gene became so angry when calling Kim. As soon as she gets the call, Kim is speechless. She doesn't have much more to say to Gene, and wonders why he’s reaching out. Gene tries to make small talk and ask about her life, but Kim soon tells him he should turn himself into the police. Gene is angered by the thought because he feels he’s too smart to play by the rules. In his anger, Gene also accuses Kim of being a hypocrite, since she didn’t turn herself in for the crimes she committed.

Kim hangs up the phone, but her discussion with Gene reignites her guilt. So, Kim takes a plane to Albuquerque, goes to court, and fills in an affidavit in which she confesses to having worked with Saul to destroy Howard Hamlin’s (Patrick Fabian) reputation. In the document, Kim also reveals Howard didn’t kill himself and was actually shot to death by Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). Next, Kim takes a copy of the affidavit to Cheryl (Sandrine Holt), Howard’s ex-wife. Cheryl reads the document and confronts Kim about the horrible things she’s done. Cheryl also wants to know if Kim will go to trial for her crimes. Kim explains that it’s up to the court to decide to go after her, but they might not since there’s no material evidence to support her confession. Cheryl then threatens to go after Kim in civil court, a move that Kim apparently supports.

Once Kim gets on a bus to start her long trip back to Florida, she has an emotional breakdown and begins to cry. Howard’s death ripped a hole in Kim’s soul, and keeping the secret of his death inside her destroyed her chance of having a happy life. Maybe now that she told the truth, she’ll finally be free from all the guilt she carries around.

The Pinkman Connection

While most of Episode 12 takes place in the future, after the events of Breaking Bad, we still have some colorful past flashes. Since the episode is all about Kim breaking her silence and owning her mistakes, the episode also takes us to the moment she definitively says goodbye to Saul.

Once Saul has built a reputation as a crooked lawyer, but before he breaks bad with Walter White (Bryan Cranston), Kim goes to his office to sign their divorce papers. Saul is cold and distant during the process, and Kim realizes he might be beyond saving. After leaving the office, Kim lights a cigarette to wait for the rain to stop before returning to Florida. It’s then that Jesse, a stranger, asks her for a cigarette for himself.

Jesse recognizes Kim, saying she represented a friend and got him free. Then, he asks her if Saul is any good. His friend, Emilio (John Koyama), is facing some serious charges, and Jesse worries a lawyer who makes weird TV ads might not be up to the task. Kim tells Jesse that Saul used to be great, at least when she knew him. It’s a short scene that helps to explore how Jesse first came in touch with Saul, and when Kim gave up all hope of Saul becoming a good man.

Saul On the Run

While exploring Kim’s role in the Better Call Saul universe is exciting, we don’t have much time until the series finale. So, after revealing Kim’s fate, Episode 12 takes us back to Gene’s latest criminal endeavors as he breaks into the home of the latest victim of his new fraud scheme. Gene does what he's supposed to, taking pictures of documents, IDs, and passwords to sell on the black market. But Gene gets greedy and decides to explore the house and find some other things to steal, such as a collection of expensive watches. Unfortunately for Gene, his victim wakes up. To escape, Gene is ready to use the ashes of the victim's dead dog as a weapon, bashing a man dying from cancer in the head. The man goes back to sleep before Gene becomes a murderer, but the moment is crucial for us to understand how far gone Gene really is.

In the meanwhile, Jeff (Pat Healy) waits for Gene in his taxi on the streets. However, when a police car park just behind him, Jeff freaks out, tries to leave, and causes an accident. Gene uses the commotion created by the accident to escape safely with the watches. However, a few hours later, Jeff calls Gene from jail, explaining how he was being accused of breaking, entering, and robbing the victim's house. Gene calms Jeff down, underlining how there’s no evidence the taxi driver ever got involved in the robbery. So, all they must do is take Marion (Carol Burnett) to the police station to bail Jeff out.

Gene calls Marion and explains that Jeff was arrested. He also offers to drive the elderly woman to jail and give her the money she needs to get her son free. The whole situation only increases Marion’s suspicions, leading her to use her computer to look up con artists in Albuquerque. Gene arrives at Marion’s place as the woman is watching an old Saul Goodman ad. Gene realizes his cover has been exposed and tries to calm Marion down. The woman is determined to call the police, which leads Gene to threaten her life. Once Gene holds her medical alert necklace, Marion tells him he betrayed her trust. Unable to hurt the woman, Gene goes on the run while Marion alerts the authorities.

The final episode of Better Call Saul will show the manhunt of Saul Goodman. Since the finale is titled “Saul Gone,” we’ll finally learn what happens to the crooked lawyer in the end. It won’t be a happy ending, though, since Saul has proved time and time again he’s irredeemable. Let’s at least hope Kim gets the peace she deserves.

