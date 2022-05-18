Editor's note: The below piece contains spoilers for Season 6 Episode 6 of Better Call Saul, "Axe and Grind."In life, we all come across crossroads. In these moments, we are left with a decision that could forever alter the trajectory of our path. It can be seemingly insignificant things like what type of car you get or ones with larger importance like what field of work you go into. In big cases, it can be about what kind of person you want to be. This is the decision that is now facing Rhea Seehorn’s caring yet troubled Kim Wexler, one of the most compelling characters in not just Better Call Saul but in all of television. Over the show’s six seasons, we have seen her go from being a hard-working lawyer who abides by the rules to something more corrupted. While much of this has been from her relationship with Bob Odenkirk’s Slippin’ Jimmy McGill, she has also become a force very much of her own creation. This all came to a head in the show’s most recent episode, “Axe and Grind,” where the duo's plans all fell apart. It left Kim with a choice to make that will define her whether she wants it to or not.

The episode is all about her and Jimmy’s plan to get back at Patrick Fabian’s Howard Hamlin. While details of what exactly they are trying to do are still unfolding, we know that it has been weeks if not months of careful planning. They both seem to like it even though it has the potential to hurt other people. This is contrasted against a conversation Kim has with the unassuming Clifford (Ed Begley Jr.) where he clearly admires her compassion and the work she is doing on behalf of her clients who would otherwise be abandoned to an unjust legal system. He mentions to her that board members from the Jackson Mercer Foundation, which funds criminal justice reform, are coming to town with the intention of supporting organizations doing good work. Kim is a prime candidate and, when she tells Jimmy about it, we see her the most excited she has ever been. Though it would happen on the same day as their plan coming together, she clearly wants this and knows it would be a good path to take as it could help her expand her efforts. So she decides to go, spending time en route rehearsing what she will say. That all changes when she gets a fateful call from Jimmy with some bad news.

A key aspect of the plan has been upended as Jimmy ran into the judge attached to the Sandpiper case, one that they were attempting to impersonate, who happened to be wearing a cast on his arm. This was something they were unaware of, meaning the photos they took of someone pretending to be the man are now worthless without said cast. Jimmy proceeds to call Kim in a panic though soon takes a breath and says that they just need to pull the plug on the plan, adding that they can regroup later that night and figure out the next steps. Jimmy is offering both of them an out, one of the growing number of times that he seems to want to pull back from one of their schemes. As we see this sink in with Kim, Seehorn captures a subtle shift in everything from her tone to her expression as she contemplates what to do next. It is a mixture of resignation and exhilaration as she makes her decision. “It happens today,” she says before abruptly pulling a U-turn and speeding back toward chaos with the prospect of a more peaceful existence slowly fading away in her rearview mirror. It is literally a turning point from which there is no coming back.

This moment, when Kim was presented with a way out and didn’t take it, is her most significant decision that everything has been building to. There is a sense of finality in it, not just because she is missing the meeting with the board members. Kim could try to connect with them another way, though we know that probably isn’t going to happen. There is a looming feeling of catastrophe that she is now hurtling back towards. We know that we neither see nor hear from her in the events of Breaking Bad. We don’t know whether this is because she is dead or has just gone in a different direction. What is clear is that something irreversible is coming that will separate her from Jimmy as he wouldn’t just decide to not see her again. In turning her car around, there is the feeling that the first domino has begun to fall in this final sequence of events that can only spell doom. Even in the event that Kim and Jimmy manage to find a way to pull off their plan at the last second, what then? It is hard to imagine us feeling good about their success when it comes at such a heavy cost. Not of money, but of their own souls. We are witnessing the potential for them to hold onto their sense of goodness slowly slipping away. In Kim’s reversal of her own path, any positive future is now foreclosed. Her fate has been set in motion, and it isn't looking good.

That it was something she chose makes it all the more painful. It echoes what she said about Joe DeRosa's Dr. Caldera, a veterinarian who is moonlighting as a point person to those looking for criminal solutions to their problems. At the beginning of the episode, when she and Jimmy go to him for help with part of their scheme, he tells them he is getting out of the game, so he can just focus on taking care of animals. It is a darkly comic yet rather sweet scene as we even see all the photos he has put on the wall to remind himself of his true passion. While Jimmy is flabbergasted about why he would leave it all behind when he is making good money, Kim seems to understand. Off on her own, she remarks that “he knows what he wants.” We now know what it is that she wants too, though the juxtaposition could not be starker. While the veterinarian who has been a stalwart of the series is looking for an exit, she is only digging herself deeper. He is the canary calling out in the coal mine that things aren’t safe and Kim has decided to head straight in anyway. The person she once was and could have been is now gone. Just as Jimmy has become Saul, Kim has become a different person in the episode's final moments. We now know there is no going back from here.

