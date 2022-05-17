Better Call Saul’s Season 6 is now one week closer to its mid-season finale, where we’ll presumably witness the last step of Saul Goodman’s (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler’s (Rhea Seehorn) plan to take down Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). Episode 6, “Axe and Grind,” also teases how Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) is getting closer to figuring out what Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) is hiding from the cartel.

With multiple pieces on the chessboard, it has become harder to follow the cat and mouse game played both on the legal side of Better Call Saul and the criminal disputes over the flow of illegal substances in Albuquerque. So, as we get ready for the mid-season finale, let’s recap where every player in Better Call Saul stands after Episode 6.

Saul Goodman

While working to put an early end to Howard’s Sandpiper lawsuit, Saul Goodman is still trying to build his empire and become a famous defense attorney. In Season 6’s Episode 6, we get a good look at Saul’s new office, now properly redecorated thanks to the hard work of Francesca Liddy (Tina Parker). Episode 6 also underlines how Francesca is on her criminal path, as she calls HHM pretending to be someone else to help Saul to know how he can be part of the next Sandpiper hearing.

Besides working on his business, Saul is also getting ready for the D-Day, the moment when he and Kim will take a final blow in Howard’s career. While Better Call Saul is still keeping their master plan a mystery, we got a few more clues in Episode 6. For starters, their plan involves Saul getting drugged by Dr. Caldera, the veterinarian who provides illegal contacts to select clients. While we don’t know what the drugs are for, Dr. Caldera's return comes with a direct reference to Breaking Bad.

In “Axe and Grind,” Dr. Caldera says he’s ready to retire from the criminal life, and he’s willing to sell his black book containing all the criminal contacts of the region. While taking a look at the book, Saul comes across a business card from Best Quality Vacuum, the company of Ed Galbraith (Robert Forster), the Disappearer. Ed is the guy who’ll help both Saul and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) disappear once Heisenberg's drug empire falls into ruins in the final season of Breaking Bad. So, it’s safe to say that Saul will eventually buy Dr. Caldera’s black book.

Saul’s and Kim’s plan to destroy Howard’s reputation also involves some cinema magic. That means our favorite trio of wannabe filmmakers is back. This time around, Joey Dixon (Josh Fadem), Julian Bonfiglio’s sound guy, and Hayley Holmes’ makeup expert are helping Saul to take some suspicious pictures with an actor pretending to be Judge Rand Casimiro, the responsible for the Sandpiper case. The pictures look just like the ones Howard has been receiving from the private investigator he’s hired. So, in the end, the private investigator might also be playing ball with Saul and Kim.

Everything seems to be going according to plan. However, at the end of Episode 6, Saul finds a huge flaw in their plan. While buying an expensive bottle of Zafiro Añejo to celebrate their victory, Saul stumbles into the real Casimiro wearing a cast around his arm. The fake photos never took into consideration that the judge could have broken his arm, and Saul and Kim are in a tight spot to fix everything just a few hours before the big D-Day event.

Kim Wexler

Season 6’s Episode 6 gives us a peek at Kim’s past. The opening scene of the episode follows Kim, as a teenager, getting detained by a store manager after being caught stealing earrings and a necklace. Kim’s mother (Beth Hoyt) gets to the store and starts to scorn the girl in front of the manager, threatening to let him call the cops on Kim. Kim’s mother's enraged reaction assures the manager that the girl won’t try shoplifting again, and he lets her go with a warning this time. As soon as Kim and her mother leave the store, the woman starts to laugh, commending the young girl for getting away with a crime. Kim’s mother even stole the earrings herself as a gift for her daughter. It’s a tragic flashback that shows how we are all trying to escape our past, but more than often we become exactly like our parents. Thanks to Saul’s influence, Kim is neck-deep in crimes and even enjoys being a con woman.

“Axe and Grind” also shows how Kim could have a bright future away from Saul’s scams. After their successful meeting in Episode 4, Clifford Main (Ed Begley Jr.) warns Kim that a foundation dedicated to supporting pro-bono lawyers is ready to expand to Santa Fe. The foundation is looking for competent lawyers with a taste for justice, and Cliff has given them Kim’s name. The only issue is that Kim has a job interview with the foundation on D-Day, when her plan to take down Howard will unfold.

At first, Saul encourages Kim to go to her interview and assures her everything will be alright. However, when Kim learns about Casimiro’s broken arm, she turns her back on the foundation and rushes back toward Saul. The catastrophic moment might be Kim’s point of no return, as she consciously chooses a con over her career. This is just the latest bad decision in Kim’s life, and since we don’t see her in Breaking Bad, we might be getting to the point where we’ll learn what went terribly wrong for her.

Howard Hamlin

Episode 6 also gives us a glimpse into Howard’s marital issues. During a very awkward breakfast, Howard is making an effort to reach out to his wife (Sandrine Holt), only to be met with coldness. Cherryl Hamlin seems to think their marriage is over and makes sure she won’t have to spend more time than necessary with Howard. While trying to make conversation, Howard warns Cherryl that Jimmy/Saul is still coming after him. Cherryl seems to know Saul from the time when he threw bowling balls on Howard's car, a nod to Season 5.

While Howard is clueless about how to save his marriage, he thinks he has Saul on the ropes. Checking all the pictures taken by the PI he hired, Howard finds out Saul made a huge cash withdrawal, a quantity that could be close to $20,000. Howard is sure that Saul is using this money for some sort of illegal affair, and believes that he might finally gather enough evidence to pin Saul to the wall. Unfortunately, we know that Saul is also posing for pictures with a Casimiro impersonator, so the cash withdrawal could also be part of the ruse. We’ll find out for sure next week when Season 6’s mid-season finale shows us what happens on D-Day.

Mike Ehrmantraut

While “Axe and Grind” is mostly focused on Saul and Kim, we also get some new developments on the Fring vs. Salamanca war. Gus is still mostly in hiding, while Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) takes care of the logistic of surveilling every place and person that Lalo might target. We find out that Mike is not using his own home, and to make sure his family is safe, he’s pretending to be on a business trip and personally watching over his daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

There’s a lot of tension between Mike and Gus since the death of Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), and their relationship is hanging by a thread. To make matters worse, in Episode 6, Gus’ enforcer Tyrus Kitt (Ray Campbell) pushes Mike to call back the men following Saul and Kim. Tyrus, and probably Gus, are unconcerned about the future of a couple of lawyers and prefer to concentrate their manpower in more strategic locations. Mike refuses the request and tells Tyrus that Gus can call him directly if he has any complaints. Mike is one of Gus’ most loyal employees in Breaking Bad, so we are getting to the point where something must happen to make Mike respect Gus once more.

Lalo Salamanca

Across the ocean, Lalo is still trying to figure out what Gus has been secretly building. In Season 6’s Episode 5, we find out that Lalo is in Germany, tracking the work of the late Werner Ziegler (Rainer Bock). In Episode 6, Lalo arrivers at the home of Casper (Stefan Kapičić), one of the men who worked with Werner on the construction of Gus’ secret meth lab. Casper is living in the woods, probably worried someone would track him down due to his criminal endeavors.

As soon as he sees Lalo, Casper initially flees before assuming a defensive position and trying to subdue the Salamanca leader, breaking one of Lalo’s ribs with a hit from the blunt side of an ax. Unfortunately for Casper, Lalo tricks him, cuts his face with a razorblade, and uses the ax to amputate the German man’s foot. Episode 6 doesn’t show how Lalo’s talk with Casper goes, but we can be certain that the Salamanca leader will soon find out everything he needs to take Gus down.

