Filming for the new season of Better Call Saul, which continues the misadventures of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, has finally, officially commenced, with show co-creator and co-showrunner Peter Gould sharing the first photo from the set. The photo was posted by Gould on Twitter, and it shows star Bob Odenkirk as "Gene," Saul Goodman's false identity while living in Omaha, Nebraska, where he works at a Cinnabon. (If you remember, each season of Better Call Saul has begun with a flash-forward showing what "Gene" has been up to after the events of Breaking Bad. Last season, he was recognized by a fan of Saul and decided to "fix it" rather than assume a new identity.)

The set photo also confirms the Season 6 premiere will be directed by Michael Morris, who previously directed three episodes of Better Call Saul including the excellent "Wexler v. Goodman," which ends with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) telling Jimmy (Odenkirk) they should get married. The premiere will be shot by cinematographer Marshall Adams, who also served as cinematographer on the Breaking Bad movie El Camino.

Image via AMC

RELATED: 'Better Call Saul': Rhea Seehorn on Season 5's Best Scenes, and What They Taught Her About Kim

Odenkirk previously confirmed to Collider that he was flying down to New Mexico at the end of February to begin filming, and teased what we can expect from Season 6:

"I'm told that the wheels come off in Season 6 and it explodes in a million directions. That sounds to me like there's a fair amount of violence, but I don't know for a fact. We have a discussion where my point of view is that Walter White became an angry, broken version of himself. I wonder if it would be possible to write — because I like the guy — I wonder if it would be possible to give Jimmy McGill a better ending, a better place to end in than he started in. I don't know if they're going to do that though."

With the show ending after Season 6, many fans are wondering if Bryan Cranston himself would ever make an appearance, either in front of or behind the camera. Last year Collider caught up with Cranston, and he expressed his interest in returning, sharing, "I would be in it if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it. I would do it in a second."

There is no official release date yet for Season 6 of Better Call Saul, but we do know it will comprise of 13 episodes and end the saga that started with Breaking Bad all the way back in 2008. Check out the new set photo below.

KEEP READING: The Best Drama Shows on Netflix Right Now (February 2021)

Share Share Tweet Email

The Heartbreaking ‘WandaVision’ Easter Egg You May Have Missed Now I'm sad all over again.