‘Better Call Saul’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season

The end is nigh for Better Call Saul. At the Television Critics Association panel for AMC yesterday, it was announced that the network has renewed the Breaking Bad prequel series for a sixth season—which will also be its last.

It makes sense, though, as we’ve gotten the feeling over the past couple of seasons that we’re closer to the end than we are to the beginning. The show went through some major evolutions as it originally began in development as a half-hour comedy, and then morphed into an hourlong dramedy. Still, when Breaking Bad alums Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould started plotting out Season 1, they expected Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill to officially become Saul Goodman by the end of that first season. But as they delved deeper into the life of Jimmy—the well-meaning screw-up who would eventually become Walter White’s attorney—they felt there was more story to tell there.

Smash forward to the Season 4 finale, which is the first time Jimmy really fully morphs into Saul Goodman. It’s been an eventful, dramatic journey and along the way Better Call Saul has consistently been one of the best (and specifically best-directed) shows on all of television.

Better Call Saul Season 6 will consist of 13 episodes instead of the show’s traditional 10 per season, so there will be a bit of extra runway to bring this thing home. This will also bring the total number of episodes of Better Call Saul up to 63, which is one more than Breaking Bad.

“From day one of Better Call Saul, my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill — now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true,” showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month, we start work on the sixth and final season — we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.”

Season 5 premieres on AMC on February 23rd, but filming on Season 6—the final season—is expected to begin next month.