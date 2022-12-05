Collider can exclusively reveal the gag reel of Season 6 of Better Call Saul. The series is coming to Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow, December 6, and the gag reel is just one of the many extra treats included on the disc release of the brilliant Breaking Bad spinoff.

Better Call Saul ended this August when AMC aired the 63rd and final episode of the acclaimed spinoff. The series follows Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a man struggling with his criminal past while slowly becoming the crooked lawyer Saul Goodman. While there’s some levity in every season of Better Call Saul, the show is mainly loved for its gritty exploration of human morality and the flawed American legal system. Season 6 doubles down on this by delivering a tearjerker finale that gives Saul Goodman’s story a definitive ending. However, while you probably cried during many Season 6 episodes, the series’ latest gag reel will definitely make you laugh.

The gag reel has your expected collection of cast members forgetting their lines, stumbling on words, or having trouble handling props. Some mistakes, however, allow us to peek through the cracks and realize how fun the set of Better Call Saul was. That’s because stars such as Odenkirk don’t hesitate to joke around and ruin a scene to make their colleagues smile. That happens when he acts like Saul will sue a bus company that set a passenger on fire. Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler in the show, also jokingly scolds a jury for not crying after her brilliant presentation.

Image via AMC

Besides being an audience success, the last season of Better Call Saul was also critically acclaimed, snatching seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Odenkirk, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Seehorn. It’s hard to say goodbye to a show that moved us this much, which makes the disc release of Season 6 timely. The new disc release gives us an excuse to come back to the series’ universe, especially when many great extras are included.

Who’s Involved in Better Call Saul?

Better Call Saul is executive produced by series creators and writers Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan alongside Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris. The show's cast also includes Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito. For Season 6, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) came back for special appearances.

Better Call Saul Season 6 comes to Blu-ray and DVD on December 6. Check out the exclusive gag reel below.