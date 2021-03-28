Three popular baddies could be returning to Better Call Saul. The acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel’s Twitter account has posted a photo featuring the characters Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), Don Eladio Vuente (Steven Bauer) and Juan Bolsa (Javier Grajeda). Fittingly captioned as “three cool, terrifying dudes,” the photo could be a hint at what’s to come for the show’s final season.

The release of the photo comes at an interesting time, as writer Thomas Schnauz recently revealed that he has finished outlining his final episode for the series. Whether or not that episode includes the characters featured above remains to be seen.

“I'm just finishing the outline for the last #BetterCallSaul I'll ever get to write,” says Schnauz in a tweet, adding that he is more than open to writing fanfiction after the show ends.

Photo by: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

RELATED: Bob Odenkirk on ‘Nobody’, ‘Better Call Saul’s Final Season, and Creating Matt Foley Motivational Speaker for Chris Farley

To catch you up on where these characters were left off in Season 5, Lalo was last seen surviving an assassination attempt orchestrated by his former right-hand man Nacho (Michael Mando). Don Eladio also was last seen with Nacho, expressing his gratitude for the man’s determination to expand the Albuquerque cartel. Juan, on the other hand, is also last seen at the meeting between Eladio and Nacho, although he seemed skeptical about the new plans.

As to where and if we will see these characters in the sixth season remains unsolved. However, we do know that the season has finally started filming. Writer Peter Gould shared a photo on Twitter showing a clapboard decked out with a photo of Gene, Jimmy/Saul’s new identity after fleeing Albuquerque. Bob Odenkirk himself also teased a particularly brutal season to Collider as he was promoting his new film Nobody:

"I'm finding out script by script [how the season goes]. I'm told that the wheels come off in Season 6 and it explodes in a million directions. That sounds to me like there's a fair amount of violence, but I don't know for a fact. We have a discussion where my point of view is that Walter White became an angry, broken version of himself. I wonder if it would be possible to write — because I like the guy — I wonder if it would be possible to give Jimmy McGill a better ending, a better place to end in than he started in. I don't know if they're going to do that though."

Although more information on the season is currently kept under wraps, we do know that it will consist of 13 episodes. Check out the new Better Call Saul image below.

KEEP READING: The Best Drama Shows on Netflix Right Now (March 2021)

Share Share Tweet Email

Lucy Lawless on Embracing the "Cheese" of 'Xena' "I happen to like cheese. I think it’s one of the best things on Earth."

Read Next