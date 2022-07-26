Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 10 of Better Call Saul.While the series was always billed as being a prequel to Breaking Bad, the most recent episode of Better Call Saul took us further into the future than it ever has before. Even as Gene AKA Saul AKA Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) grimly references the events of the original show briefly to lure in participants for yet another scheme, we are out in uncharted waters in a way the story hasn't ever been before.

Yes, this wasn't the first time we've made a leap into the bleak black and white world of his future. However, an entire episode dedicated to what Jimmy’s life has become since going into hiding was an interesting change of pace that also proved to be one of its most revealing. In "Nippy," we saw Jimmy dealing with the fallout of being made. He decided that, instead of running, he would get the man who recognized him to do a robbery at the mall where he works so that he could have leverage over him and ensure his silence. We then bear witness to the details of a meticulous plan that Jimmy constructs over what may be days or even weeks to have everything down perfectly. It is a reminder of how he is not only quite good at this work, but that he enjoys it more than anything. After what may have been years of slogging through life, Saul came alive to be back in his element at least one more time.

However, a darkly humorous snag in the plan related to an unexpectedly slippery floor means Jimmy has to riff to keep the security guard he befriended distracted. As he lays out his own sadness over his life, it initially seems like it is all part of the ploy though the words that end up being said remain painfully true. While Jimmy is a master improviser, it feels like a confession that draws from the pain he is feeling that slips through ever so slightly. As he discusses just how isolated and meaningless his life has become, you can’t help feeling as though he is drawing from something that he has tried to bury for a long while. This becomes even more felt when, upon succeeding at the robbery, he finds himself all alone once more. Even as he seems momentarily happy to pull off a scheme like this, like it was the old days when he was a young man with his life ahead of him, it is a feeling that is hollow and fleeting. As he then goes back to wander the mall on his lunch break, he stumbles upon a gaudy suit that he uses to reminisce about his past life. It is all a deeply sad state of events that undercuts any victory felt at the plan succeeding by bringing us crashing back down to Earth. It is a two-fold tragedy, as it serves as a reminder that these types of schemes were what got Jimmy into trouble in the first place and, ironically, remain the only way he knows how to get himself out of them.

Image via AMC

RELATED: The Tragedy of Kim's Decision in 'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Is About More Than Jimmy

That it works brings no comfort as all of what makes him good at this was also what destroyed his life. Jimmy turned into a precipitous tailspin that the love of his life managed to pull out of while he continued to hurtle towards the ground, and "Nippy" serves as a reminder of the contradictions and chaos that still remains. He can be charming and witty, though every time those flashes of flair appear it usually spells doom for anyone caught in his wake. It is all he has left after this desire to manipulate and control pushed everyone who cared about him far away. His brother is long dead after burning his house down around him, Kim left him years ago in an attempt to go in a better direction for them both, and the only friends we’ve seen him make since were ones that he was using for his own ends. Sure, he manages to get out from under the looming threat of exposure, though to what end? While it could blow up in his face in Better Call Saul's remaining three episodes, it also may be that this is just what Jimmy’s life is going to be now.

It is an existence ruled by fear and isolation that is all of his own making. While this most recent episode was entertaining and full of suspense, it also felt rather pointless. This is not a criticism, but a testament to the show’s sharp sense of tone that a fun heist could still feel dour. It shows us that, even after all this time, Jimmy hasn't learned anything, and he can't seem to stop himself from getting swept up in his worst impulses. There is yet to be any deeper reckoning, at least consciously, with who he has become and the way he has hurt others. It lays bare how he has become a man who has utterly destroyed any chance at happiness for himself. He has lost everything and everyone because of his own callousness. This is the end result of the man we saw at the end of season one who decided he would no longer hold himself back from just taking, no matter the costs he or others around him would bear. All the Cinnabon heists in the world won’t change the grim fact that this is the man that he is now. When everything else fades away, Saul emerges as the dominant force. It ends up being a beautiful yet brutal descent as it shows there is no salvation we can see coming at the end of the road for him. Life doesn’t work that way. Sometimes, people are just too far gone.

Image via AMC

While Saul was a favorite character of Breaking Bad because of his sharp wit and snarky sensibility, we have now seen all that bravado peeled back to reveal the broken man underneath. It was all a front, a lie he told himself so that he didn’t have to think about the path of self-destruction he had set himself on. Odenkirk remains as good as ever in bringing this full circle, showing how Jimmy has emerged from his despair only to sink back into it when the job is done. The emotional range he displays feels like he is trying on different masks of all the various people he has been over his life. When there aren’t any more to put on, he is just left with the truest version of himself. There are no more fancy suits or cars, no more slick one-liners or wisecracks. He is just a man trudging through life, where the most exciting thing to happen to him is to screw over other people so that they don't screw over him. He found thrills from the person he once was, almost as though his being nearly caught was a nice vacation from the reality of his life. For us as an audience, any thrills are overwhelmed by the suffocating tragedy continuing to play out in slow motion and the knowledge that he will still have to go back to his miserable life once more. This is all of who he is now and may ever be.

That this bleak feeling can be right alongside what is one of Better Call Saul’s most engaging and often funny episodes in a while feels like a small miracle. What makes it all work is that each ends up complimenting the other. After seeing most of this black and white future be purely about mundane survival, this little detour feels cathartic in how chaotic it is. Yet all that Jimmy has done and the consequences of his actions still loom large over everything, a sinister specter of sadness that threatens to consume everything. As Odenkirk himself says in the revealing monologue that sees Jimmy open up about himself, he is now living a life where he is nothing but a ghost. The heist feels like nothing more than a haunting; a lost soul going back through the superficial joys of his past that brought him nothing but pain in his afterlife. All of his life has been building to this, and now he has nothing to show for it other than the ability to get someone to steal some fancy clothes in a department store. He still has a desire for self-preservation, though without much of anything worthwhile to preserve. Saul has seen to that, killing off all the good parts of Jimmy and leaving him with nothing to hold onto. This is what makes Better Call Saul such a devastating show, even more than its predecessor, as there is no foreseeable road to redemption in the remaining episodes ahead for Jimmy. Instead, it is just paved with banality and brutality that he has laid brick by brick himself.