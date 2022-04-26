Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 3, "Rock and Hard Place."

In the world of Better Call Saul, now in its outstanding final season that somehow just keeps getting better, altruism is a rarity. As we have followed the descent of Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill into the Saul Goodman of Breaking Bad, it has become clear that he and everyone else is out for themselves with their own interests remaining paramount. Even characters like Rhea Seehorn's brilliant Kim Wexler are tempted by a destructive impulse that, while occasionally done for the right reasons, stems most directly from a selfish place. There is always someone who has a play, an angle that will benefit themselves no matter the impact it will have on others. It is a show about good people giving in to the worst parts of themselves, a bleak portrait of a world built around unrelenting callousness. As the bodies have stacked up and the collateral damage continues to grow, it has been all but impossible to see any potential for a character to find salvation in this cruel world. That is, until this most recent episode.

Entitled “Rock and Hard Place,” it focuses primarily on a transcendent Michael Mando as Nacho Varga who, to put it lightly, has found himself in quite a tough spot. After Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) uses him as part of a failed attempt to kill Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), Nacho has been on the run with seemingly nowhere to turn. He manages to barely escape a motel in which he has been hiding out where, in the beginning, he and the audience have believed there's the possibility that he will be rescued. Instead, Nacho discovers that he was never supposed to leave and is in fact being surveilled. He manages to avoid his imminent death by stealing a car and taking off in a hail of gunfire. This is where this most recent episode begins, as Nacho’s bullet-ridden vehicle dies on him and leaves him stranded on the side of the road. Thinking quickly, he manages to hide out in an abandoned tanker in a field, submerging himself in the remaining oil in a tense sequence in order to escape his pursuers.

Image via AMC

RELATED: 'Better Call Saul' Season 6: Michael Mando on How Nacho Is Finally Breaking Good

This desperate attempt at survival requires surrounding himself in death, a baptism in the blood of the Earth. Now reborn, Nacho emerges in the dark of night and continues on to find refuge in the kindness of a stranger who allows him to use his garage as a temporary hideout. There, he makes two phone calls that will be his very last. The first is to his father who, not unkindly, encourages him to come forward and leave this life behind. Mando, giving an understated yet devastating performance, responds affirmatively as Nacho says goodbye to his father one final time. He then calls Jonathan Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut, the closest person he has to a friend in this harsh world. Nacho agrees to sacrifice himself and take all the blame for the attempt on Lalo’s life. He does this to ensure said father will be protected, something Mike swears to do personally. Nacho will fall on his sword even as he could have still tried to selfishly make his escape and abandon his father who would most certainly end up being killed as recompense for his betrayal. This sets in motion a death march for Nacho that spans the remainder of the episode, ending with him dead by his own hand.

It is one of the more tragic moments of Better Call Saul thus far as, even with his many flaws, there has been the dream that Nacho will get out of this life. He has done everything Gus has threatened him into doing. He risks everything time and time again for a future where his father will be safe from any threats that he has unintentionally brought on him. When that isn’t enough and the walls are closing around him, Nacho gives his life for another to become an unexpected hero in a world where they are in short supply. The show delicately creates both tragedy and triumph in his sacrifice, unearthing something profound amidst the pain.

Image via AMC

In his final scene, Nacho gives a monologue with a double meaning as he decries the “chicken man” and belittles him. It accomplishes his end of the bargain, as he convincingly lies that Gus was not involved while also getting one final shot in at the man who forced him into this situation. Nacho does this while on his knees, unflinchingly staring down death in a manner that ultimately makes him stand taller than he or any other character ever has before. He then steals a gun from Juan Bolsa (Javier Grajeda), briefly staring out in the distance at where he knows Mike to be and giving one final smile that, even in death, remains etched on his face as he falls to the ground after shooting himself. In these final moments, Mando’s performance speaks volumes even when he is saying nothing at all. Nacho dies a good death, a flicker of kindness in a world gone bad.

It all creates a thematic bright spot that also further signals the beginning of the end as we slide deeper into darkness. Hope is not long for this world and Nacho’s death marks yet another instance of this being snuffed out. It is notable that, in this same episode, Jimmy is asked about why he is continuing to do yet another scam. He tries to say he is doing this to help others, though we all know that this is an unconvincing lie that not even he believes. These two storylines alongside each other, Nacho’s final act of altruism and Jimmy’s continued selfishness, serve as a tragic juxtaposition that shows where this is all going. While there is a desire to cling to the possibility that the remaining characters could pull out of the spiral they are falling into, we know that is not going to happen. Nacho was an outlier, the rare person who realized what he had to do and had the courage to do it even when it spelled doom for him. Now that he is gone, all that we are left with is a cast of characters who seem both unable and unwilling to make the hard choices to do the right thing. Yet that is the prevailing tragedy of Better Call Saul that makes it so completely and utterly compelling. It shows how the few who are willing to give their lives for others only end up dead, leaving the cruelty of the rest to continue unabated and unchecked as the cycle of callousness continues.

'The Essex Serpent' Trailer Reveals Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes on the Hunt for a Mythological Creature

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Chase Hutchinson (140 Articles Published) Chase Hutchinson is a Feature/Review Writer for Collider. His work has also appeared in a variety of publications including The Stranger, The Portland Mercury, The Inlander, and The Sunbreak. He lives in Tacoma, WA (it is near Seattle, though still very much its own thing) where he works as a writer and journalist. More From Chase Hutchinson

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe