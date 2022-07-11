The second half of the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul kicks off tonight on AMC, so it only makes sense that the last slate of promos is being released to make sure that fans tune in to the beginning of the end of the acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel series. Two new promos that have been released bring us through some of the most important and memorable parts of the show, with one being a fictitious box set of all of Saul Goodman's (Bob Odenkirk) best scams and the second being a much more straightforward series recap ahead of its impending return.

The first promo video takes place on the TV of Gene Takavic, the name that Goodman uses in his post-Breaking Bad life. Similar to how he was rewatching old Saul Goodman commercials in the first episode of the series, the promo is contextualized as Gene watching an old commercial for a box set of 12 VHS tapes chronicling and teaching some of the best and most effective scams and schemes ever pulled by Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, all done in the familiar Goodman style. These range from the fake Rolex scam that he pulled in Cicero, Illinois with his friend Marco (Mel Rodriguez), getting fired from Davis & Main, hustling stockbrokers, fabricating evidence... y'know, the usual! While this fictitious box set is going for only $19.99, Saul is kind enough to throw in an extra "Top Ten Places to Hide Your Scam Plan" for those who act now! At the end of the promo, the TV turns off, leaving just the reflection of Gene staring back in its dark reflection.

While the first promo is more tongue-in-cheek, the second promo released today provides viewers with a recap for those who want a refresh on the major events ahead of the second half of the final season's premiere. The recap is able to condense over five seasons into just over a minute. Going all the way back to Jimmy McGill's troubled relationship with his brother Chuck (Michael McKean), through the relationships between Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), and the Salamanca family, all the way through to Gene Takavic being recognized in Omaha, Nebraska. While giving the beats for the story, the recap also keeps major events, such as the fates of certain characters still hidden, just in case someone who is catching up on the series comes across the video.

Better Call Saul is executive produced by series creators and writers Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan as well as Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris. Along with Odenkirk, Banks, and Esposito, the all-star cast of the series includes Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, and Tony Dalton. AMC has also confirmed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be making appearances in the final season, reprising their roles as Breaking Bad stars Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The second half of the final season of Better Call Saul premieres on AMC on July 11. You can check out both of the new promos for the series' final chapter down below.