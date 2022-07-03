The conclusion of Better Call Saul is about to kick off in just over a week with the second half of season 6 set to premiere on July 11. With the Breaking Bad prequel series about to reach its end, AMC has released a new promo video focusing on Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk), the Cinnabon manager alias adopted by Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman.

A new teaser for the upcoming season sees Saul Goodman –as Gene– get recognized by a taxi driver while he's supposed to be keeping a low profile. This isn't the first time 'Gene' gets recognized, fans will recall a mallgoer recognized the character in the previous season. The thirty-second is predominantly ominous as the taxi driver states, "I know who you are, you know who you are", before repeatedly urging Odenkirk's character to "Say it". With a heavy sigh, Odenkirk can be heard saying his character's infamous catchphrase, "Better Call Saul." The promo also teases Saul's return to New Mexico with an Albuquerque air freshener hanging in the taxi.

While the teaser doesn't offer much in terms of new information, its perfectly sets the tone for the remaining episodes of the series as a building tension is prevalent throughout the clip, teasing a portentous end to the series.

This is not the only promo that has been released recently in preparation for the final episodes. A previous 50-second promo video, also shot in black-and-white, and sees Saul as Gene, in Omaha, Nebraska post-Breaking Bad, as Saul has started a new life after the events of the iconic parent series; this setup is something fans of both series will be familiar with as it has been a recurring theme throughout the series. These scenes of Gene working at a Cinnabon in Omaha have been sprinkled throughout the series, with the very first shot of the entire show being of Gene working at the aforementioned Cinnabon, a career choice first foreshadowed by Saul in his final episode of Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul is executive produced by series creators and writers Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan alongside Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris. Along with Odenkirk, the cast of the show includes Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito. AMC has also confirmed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be making appearances in the final season, reprising their roles as Breaking Bad stars Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

The second half of the final season of Better Call Saul premieres on AMC on July 11. You can check out the new promo video down below.