With the final six episodes of Better Call Saul set to hit AMC in just under five days, a brand-new trailer has been released telling viewers to remember the good times ahead of the end of the acclaimed series' sixth and final season. The brand-new trailer, titled "Places," walks viewers down memory lane of many of the familiar places and locals that have played significant roles in both Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad.

It opens with a shot of the blow-up Statue of Liberty that hovered over the offices of Saul Goodman & Associates before making its way into the office of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) himself, the wall still plastered with the Constitution. Other locations include Los Pollos Hermanos, the courtroom where Chuck (Michael McKean) had his explosive and iconic meltdown in Season 3 of the series, and the Crossroads Motel, which is a key location in Breaking Bad. All of these locations are shown in black and white similar to the flash-forwards that fans of the Breaking Bad prequel series will know all too well along with the "A Little Bit of Rain" by Fred Neil playing over the trailer.

The trailer ends with the only colored scene as Saul picks out a shirt from his closet as his voice-over says "Let justice be done until the Heavens fall." The official description that accompanied this trailer reads, "The final episodes will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman." While this new trailer doesn't provide any new information for the upcoming series conclusion, it does provide a nostalgic feeling of finality for fans that have been following both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul over the years as the story as we know it is set to finally reach a conclusion.

Image via AMC

Better Call Saul is executive produced by series creators and writers Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan as well as Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris. Along with Odenkirk, the all-star cast of the series includes Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito. AMC has also confirmed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be making appearances in the final season, reprising their roles as Breaking Bad stars Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The second half of the final season of Better Call Saul premieres on AMC on July 11. You can check out the new trailer for the beloved season's impending conclusion down below.

