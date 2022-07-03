Eating a Cinnabon with a knife and fork can't be a good sign, and this sadly may be the final meal for Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk). The final six episodes of Better Call Saul will begin to release in just about a week, and AMC has begun to promote this last hurrah with a series of teasers. The two put forth thus far have teased the Omaha part of Saul's story, with Takavic being the alias he receives at the end of Breaking Bad.

The first promo, which opens with the Cinnabon dinner, primarily contains footage that has previously been shown. The promo emphasizes the quiet humdrum routine of Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic's life in Omaha before a taxi driver announces "It's you", recognizing Saul. Odenkirk's character then ominously promises to "fix it" himself.

As has become tradition for Better Call Saul, each season opens with his Omaha life (in black and white), though that was not the case for the recent run of episodes in season Six. Creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are surely saving this part of the story for the final run of episodes. Many questions remain in the balance (namely the fate of Rhea Seehorn's Kim Wexler), and audiences are eager to see how Saul/Gene's story concludes following Breaking Bad.

The second teaser expands on the scene with the taxi driver in the first promo, which reinforces Gene "getting made" by the driver. Fans will recall a mall goer recognized him in season five, which led to Gene deciding to take matters into his own hands. The teaser shows Gene in the car with the driver who recognizes him, forcing him to say the infamous catchphrase, "better call Saul." An Albuquerque air freshener in the taxi could also hint at Gene/Saul's return to his home state of New Mexico.

The last six episodes will presumably conclude the stories for Kim and Lalo (Tony Dalton), as neither character appeared in Breaking Bad. Theories have run rampant ever since both characters first appeared on the show, and the last episode only fueled this fire. Both Gilligan and Gould definitely have some tricks up their sleeves that fans are looking forward to.

Fans have eagerly awaited this final run of episodes, ever since the "explosive" finale of season six part one. Both Gilligan and Gould will handle some directing duties on the final episodes. Breaking Bad veteran Michelle MacLaren will also oversee an episode in this final run, having directed episodes in seasons one and four. She was nominated for two Emmy Awards for her directing with Breaking Bad.

Aside from Odenkirk, Seehorn, and Dalton, these final episodes will also star series regulars Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut and Giancarlo Esposito as the intimidating Gustavo Fring. News came forth earlier this week that the iconic Carol Burnett would also appear in these episodes, portraying a new character named Marion.

Better Call Saul returns on Monday, July 11. Check out the teasers below: