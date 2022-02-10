AMC announced today that the sixth and final season of the hit drama series Better Call Saul will air in two parts, with the first part premiering this April. In addition, AMC revealed the series is getting three animated spinoffs, including two original series and a new season of the Emmy-Awarded Better Call Saul Employee Training.

Acting as a prequel to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul follows the events that led the aspiring-lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) to become the fan-favorite crooked legal defender Saul Goodman. So far, Better Call Saul explored Jimmy’s dubious relationship with the Law, as he gets involved with drug cartels and criminals rings, all while trying to get by and build a better life for himself. Season Five of Better Call Saul ended up with Jimmy finally changing his legal name to Saul Goodman after deciding the legal world would never give him a fair chance to be an honest man.

Besides revealing Better Call Saul’s Season Six release plan, AMC also announced its intentions to keep exploring the Breaking Bad universe with two new animated series. Slippin’ Jimmy will be a six-part animated series following the misadventures of a young Jimmy McGill, inspired by the style of classic 70s-era cartoons. The series will explore the legal troubles Jimmy got involved with before dedicating his life to the Law. In addition, Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn will lead another six-episode animated series, Cooper’s Bar, following the character actor Cooper (Lou Mustillo) and the unique group of L.A. natives who frequent his neighborhood bar. Both shows are set to premiere on AMC’s digital platforms this Spring.

Image via AMC

RELATED:‌ 'Better Call Saul' Season 6: Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More

Finally, coming back for a fourth season is Better Call Saul Employee Training. The show's previous seasons focused on Los Pollos Hermanos employee training, Madrigal Electromotive security training, and Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (Seehorn). Now, the series will teach fans how to produce TV commercials in the style of Saul Goodman. The fourth season of Better Call Saul Employee Training is set to air this Summer.

Better Call Saul 13-episode final season will be split into two parts, with the first seven episodes beginning to air in April and the remaining six airing weekly starting from July 11. Along with Odenkirk, the series stars several returning faces from Breaking Bad, including Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut and Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring. Commenting on the final season, showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould said:

“In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season. Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team -- writers, cast, producers, directors and crew -- have outdone themselves. I couldn't be more excited to share what we've accomplished together.”

The final season will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Monday, April 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. After that, new episodes will air every Monday. Check out the synopsis for the final season of Better Call Saul below.

Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Trailer Features a Familiar Set of Twins Season 6 is expected to premiere in the first quarter of 2022, though no release date has been announced.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email