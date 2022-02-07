Season 6 is expected to premiere in the first quarter of 2022, though no release date has been announced.

With its sixth and final season approaching, fans of Better Call Saul are desperate to get new information about the upcoming return of the beloved series. Now, a brand-new teaser trailer for the Breaking Bad prequel series has been revealed. The new trailer is up on the official Better Call Saul Twitter page and focuses on Leonel and Marco Salamanca (Daniel Moncada and Luis Moncada, respectively).

The Twins were introduced in Breaking Bad, and their looming presence has been felt throughout Better Call Saul. The trailer shows The Twins arriving at Lalo's house after the violent ending of Season 5, their familiar skull-toed boots and suits on full display. Though the house has been turned into a crime scene, they walk right past the officers on duty — all of whom keep their eyes off of the cold-blooded killers as they make their way to the house.

Better Call Saul is a crime drama series — and a prequel/spin-off Breaking Bad — showing the events that led to Jimmy McGill becoming fan-favorite character Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). Along with Odenkirk, the series stars several returning faces from the original series, including Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut and Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring. Michael Mando and Rhea Seehorn also star as Ignacio "Nacho" Varga and Kim Wexler, respectively. Better Call Saul has received 39 Emmy Award nominations, four Golden Globe nominations, and three Critics' Choice Awards nominations throughout its five seasons. The series won a Peabody Award in 2018.

It was confirmed in an interview with Seehorn in November 2021 that the final season of Better Call Saul will be split into two parts — much like the fifth and final season of Breaking Bad in 2012. Hopefully, the prequel won't leave viewers waiting for almost a year with a cliffhanger as intense as Hank finding a certain book in Walt's bathroom. Production of the final season of Better Call Saul began in March 2021 with a brief pause after Odenkirk's heart attack in July. Production continued as Odenkirk recovered, focusing on scenes that did not contain Saul Goodman. Odenkirk returned to set in early September, and it is not believed that his schedule has affected the release date in any substantial way.

Despite speculation, there is currently no official release date set for the final season of Better Call Saul. You can see the tweet revealing the new teaser trailer down below.

