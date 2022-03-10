AMC has released a new trailer for the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. Acting as a prequel to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul follows the events that led the aspiring-lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) to become fan-favorite crooked legal defender Saul Goodman.

The new trailer shows how Saul Goodman’s fame amongst criminals is growing, although it comes with a high price to pay: the lawyer is becoming known as the “Salamanca Guy” after his involvement with the Cartel. Unfortunately, that might prove dangerous for both Jimmy and Kim (Rhea Seehorn). That’s because Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) survived a murder attempted organized by Gus Fringe (Giancarlo Esposito) at the end of Season 5, and the secret war between Fringe and the cartel could target even Jimmy and Kim. To make matters worse, Howard (Patrick Fabian) decided to build a case against Jimmy to bar him from practicing law.

The new trailer reveals how every piece of the puzzle is coming together, as Gus and the Salamancas do everything they can to keep control over drug trafficking. The Salamanca Twins (Daniel Moncada and Luis Moncada) are ready to wreak havoc, Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) is on the run after betraying the Cartel, and Gus might be forced to set a deal with Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis). As for Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), the former cop won’t be able to step back now, and he’ll finally rise to the position of Gus Fringe’s general.

Image via AMC

RELATED:‌ 'Better Call Saul' Season 6: Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More

Better Call Saul has received thirty-nine Emmy Award nominations, four Golden Globe nominations, and three Critics' Choice Awards nominations throughout its previous five seasons, and won a Peabody Award in 2018. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.

Season 6 of Better Call Saul will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Monday, April 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. After that, new episodes will air every Monday. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for the final season of Better Call Saul:

Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

7 Questions We Want Answered in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 If you got questions, you better call Saul.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Marco Vito Oddo (1154 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo