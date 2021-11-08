In an interview with Variety, Rhea Seehorn, one of the stars of AMC’s Better Call Saul confirmed that the show's sixth and final season will air in two parts. Season Six is expected to release in the first quarter of 2022 and will consist of 13 episodes.

Better Call Saul is a crime drama series and a prequel/spin-off of AMC’s immensely popular Breaking Bad. The series features characters from Breaking Bad including the titular conman and lawyer Saul Goodman played by Bob Odenkirk, Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), as well as several original characters. The cast also includes Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, and Tony Dalton.

Seehorn, who plays Saul’s lawyer colleague Kim Wexler, didn’t reveal much about the upcoming season or the fate of the character. However, she did confirm that Odenkirk, who suffered a heart attack in July of this year was recovering successfully. In the interview, Seehorn praised the upcoming season describing it as “insane” and “going to blow people’s minds."

Better Call Saul is from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who served as an executive on the series’ predecessor. Over the course of five seasons, Better Call Saul has received 39 Emmy Award nominations, four Golden Globe nominations, three Critics’ Choice Awards nominations, and won a Peabody Award in 2018.

Filming for the critically acclaimed drama’s last season began in March 2021 but paused as a result of Odenkirk’s heart attack that July. While the lead actor recovered, other cast members confirmed that filming had resumed for all scenes not containing Odenkirk’s character. Odenkirk returned to film by early September. With filming back on track and an estimated premiere date, fans can expect more information coming as the world of Saul Goodman comes to a close.

