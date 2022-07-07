Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston revealed exactly how much Season 6 of Better Call Saul will use his character Walter White and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman in the upcoming series finale. In the latest episode of SMX’s Basic! podcast, Cranston also talked about how he’s entirely in the dark regarding which episodes of Season 6’s second half he will show up on.

Set years before the events of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul explores the transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into the crooked lawyer Saul Goodman. Although the series explores the legal drama of Jimmy’s life, his constant meddling with criminals also allows us to understand better the past of other fan-favorite Breaking Bad characters, such as Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). In Season 6, Better Call Saul's story is finally getting close to Breaking Bad’s events, with Cranston and Paul returning as their iconic characters. So, how important are Walter White and Jesse Pinkman for the Better Call Saul finale? Maybe not that much. As Cranston explains it:

"There's a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there's a scene where I'm in without him. And then there's a scene where we're both in. So there's three scenes to come. It's pretty cool. But to be honest with you – because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence — I don't even know what episodes we're in. You're gonna find out."

While Breaking Bad fans might be disappointed the series' two main characters are only coming back for three scenes, maybe it's better to let Better Call Saul end up as its own series. The spinoff has a new cast of exciting characters, and during six outstanding seasons, it proved it could reach even greater emotional heights than the original series. Better Call Saul exists to tell the story of Saul Goodman, so it’s probably for the best they are not making Breaking Bad’s character central right at the finale.

Better Call Saul is executive produced by series creators and writers Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan alongside Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris. Along with Odenkirk, the cast of the show includes Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Consisting of six episodes, the second half of the final season of Better Call Saul premieres on AMC on July 11, with new episodes released every week.