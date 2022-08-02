Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 11.

In the third to last episode of Better Call Saul, a key moment that the show had been building to finally arrived. After multiple seasons and occasional references, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) finally reunited on screen with Walter White (Bryan Cranston). This was not a moment for celebration as it revealed how, even as Walter became a selfish force of his own in Breaking Bad, it was Saul that helped set all the events of the original show in motion. Both men, flawed in their own ways, would bring out the worst in each other. It delicately yet grimly recontextualized how the connection they formed would ultimately spell doom for everyone around them. It was the exact thing that Kim (Rhea Seahorn) had been worried about when she made the decision to leave Jimmy. She was one hundred percent right about her fears, foreseeing the coming danger when almost no one else could. The only thing she was wrong about was that it wouldn’t be her that would be in cahoots with Saul. She managed to get away, but this episode reminded us that this didn’t stop him from going down a dark path.

Despite warnings from the perpetually correct Mike (Jonathan Banks) to stay away from the man who would become Heisenberg, Saul couldn't help himself from getting involved in what would ultimately be his own downfall. Even though he had enough money to live the rest of his life with, he was driven by greed for not just more wealth but more power. It was a bleak moment as the show intercut this cataclysmic moment of Saul going back to talk to Walter with the present of him breaking into a man's home that he intends to steal from even as one of his co-conspirators wanted to bail. They had been running this scheme for a while despite Saul saying the prior mall heist would be their last. However, upon discovering this next target was dying of cancer, only Saul was the one who really wanted to continue on. Just like before, he was warned about proceeding any further, yet he continued to push ahead. Despite all the good that once was with Jimmy, Saul still can't help himself from becoming the worst version of himself. Just like he did in the past, he has set off down a path of yet more self-destruction.

The way Better Call Saul reintroduces the familiar faces of both Walt and Jesse (Aaron Paul) is not merely about inserting cameos, but something far darker. It creates an echo about how Saul, just as he did with Walt, continues to meddle in things that others around him can see are bad ideas. It shows how his arrogance continues to consume him, making him think that he can get away with anything and everything. Sure, he is smart and can hatch a good plan. What has become apparent is that one of Saul’s fatal flaws is that he seems to think he is invincible — or, more depressingly, he just doesn't care anymore.

Once Kim leaves him, he throws himself into getting more and more to fill the empty void that was now his life. The call that he has with her midway through the episode, likely one of the first times that they’ve spoken to each other in years, is one that we don’t get to hear the details of. Rather than being disappointing, it speaks volumes about how far gone Saul is. He gets furiously angry at the content of their call, smashing the phone and putting his foot through the glass of the phone booth. If there was any remaining glimmer of hope for the man that was once Jimmy, it was killed off at this moment. He is too far gone, committed to just digging himself deeper and deeper now that he is truly alone. Just like Walt at the end of Breaking Bad, his own choices have left him with nothing. It is as if he wants to be caught just to be Saul one more time.

This brings us all back once again to Saul's sordid past with the former chemistry teacher. The crosscutting back and forth, one visually mirroring the other, reinforces how the man we once knew is gone. It reveals how Saul is the biggest threat to himself once more, unable to stop himself from taking things too far. Even as he is once again making money, there is always more to be had. Looking back at the Breaking Bad scene that likely follows what Better Call Saul just showed us, we see through new eyes just how much Saul was egging Walter on. While he always pretended to keep himself at a distance from the operation, calling himself a silent partner, he was right there from the very beginning. Now, instead of calmly opening the door, Saul breaks it down. He is done pretending that he has anything to preserve. It is not just a fall from grace, he is throwing himself headfirst into a pit of darkness. Only this time, he doesn’t have anything holding him back from being completely swallowed up. The past he shares with Walter was only the beginning of just one cycle of callousness that is now repeating itself one more time. As Saul spins completely out of control, the only thing more painful is just how inevitable this all continues to feel. His past is his present and vice versa.

This episode's use of flashbacks is about more than just being a reference or callback. Instead, it is a way to more deeply tell the story that is playing out both now and in Saul’s past. Everything he is and will ever be has been building to this, a product of all his bad decisions. This past not only offers insights into his present, but it predicts exactly how it will go down again. Saul is an old dog who can’t learn any new tricks, doomed to chase after speeding cars even as he may get hit when running out on the road. The cruel world he built for himself all those years ago with Walt remains both men’s responsibility, a tragic testament to their respective egos. Saul has never taken any responsibility, leaving him utterly unchanged by his past. He is going through the same motions while either remaining oblivious or uncaring about what this will do to him. Just as Walt destroyed his own life with a desire for more that couldn’t be satiated, Saul is following in his exact footsteps. Only now, he has no one to condemn other than himself. Saul has become the architect of his own destruction, more like the man he blames for his life falling apart than he'd ever care to admit.